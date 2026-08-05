CHIAMARA & POORVI to Premiere at LA Shorts International Film Festival

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A short film following two first-generation American women as they navigate family expectations, cultural identity and independence is set to premiere at LA Shorts International Film Festival. CHIAMARA & POORVI was created by Elsie Arisa and directed and produced by Director Zane, founder of ZANE Productions.

The film is set to premiere at LA Shorts International Film Festival on August 10th.

Created by Elsie Arisa, Director Zane directed and produced the film, which follows two first-generation women as they navigate family expectations, cultural identity and independence.

'As first-generation Americans raised by immigrant parents, we understood the tension of growing up between two worlds: embracing an American identity while still wanting to honor the cultures, values, and sacrifices of our families.'

Director Zane, who identifies as a first-generation American himself, has said the project reflects the experience of balancing an American identity with the values and sacrifices of immigrant parents. ZANE Productions, the full-service production company he launched in 2015, has produced commercials, music videos and branded campaigns for a range of clients.

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