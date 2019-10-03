CBS Will Produce New Drama From Dolph Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone

Variety reports that CBS will produce "The International," a new pilot from director Sylvester Stallone. Dolph Lundgren will star.

Lundgren plays Anders Soto, described as a one-man covert black-ops team working for the U.N., who is called in to find asymmetrical solutions to the world's most delicate and complex problems. He is part negotiator and part international spy.

Ken Sanzel, who created "Reef Break," is on board to write and executive produce.

Stallone and Lundgren have collaborated several times -- in "Rocky IV," and in "The Expendables" films. Lundgren will also star in an upcoming episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Stallone is best known for his "Rocky" franchise.

Read the original story on Variety.





