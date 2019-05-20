CBS THIS MORNING Announces New Correspondents Team

CBS THIS MORNING will have a team of correspondents dedicated to the Network's flagship morning program, it was announced today by executive producer Diana Miller. CBS News' David Begnaud, Jericka Duncan, Anna Werner and Vladimir Duthiers will appear on CBS THIS MORNING along with co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil to deliver original reporting on the day's top stories, investigative reports and news-making interviews that will distinguish the broadcast.

"Having a dedicated team of correspondents will provide a consistent, high level of original reporting that viewers can count on each day," said Miller. "Each one of them brings something different to the broadcast and is focused on our mission of hard news with a heart."

Their reporting will also be featured on the CBS EVENING NEWS, our streaming network CBSN and all other CBS News platforms.

Begnaud becomes lead national correspondent for CBS THIS MORNING and will continue to deliver his award-winning coverage as he travels to the front lines of the important breaking top stories. Since joining CBS News in 2015, he has covered major news stories including the shooting at the nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Fla. and the terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif. His extensive, ongoing coverage of Hurricane Maria and its aftermath earned him the prestigious George Polk Award for public service and the Radio Television Digital News Association's First Amendment Leadership Award in 2019 for his significant contribution to the protection of the First Amendment and freedom of the press.

Duncan becomes a national correspondent for CBS THIS MORNING delivering original reporting, news-making interviews and stories with impact. Duncan, who has been a CBS News correspondent since 2013, has reported such significant stories as accusations against R Kelly, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein; the shooting deaths of four Marines and a Navy sailor in Chattanooga; the 70th anniversary of D-Day and Normandy; as well as a variety of national breaking news stories. Last year she spent time in Washington D.C. covering the White House and most recently was one of the first network correspondents on the ground to cover THE PASSAGE of Alabama's most restrictive abortion bill since Roe v. Wade. Duncan is an Emmy-nominated journalist who has received several awards for her reporting, including two National Edward M. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and honors from the Associated Press and the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, which named her Journalist of the Year in 2012.

Duthiers, who serves as a CBS News correspondent and CBSN anchor, will deliver the first look at stories PEOPLE ARE TALKING about each day for CBS THIS MORNING. A Peabody and Emmy Award-winning journalist, Duthiers has covered a wide range of breaking and feature stories from around the globe. In 2010, he was on the ground less than 24 hours after a devastating earthquake killed thousands in Haiti and was part of the team that earned two Emmy Awards for its coverage. As a foreign correspondent, he reported from Nigeria on the schoolgirls who were abducted by the terrorist group Boko Haram and from the Middle East on the front lines of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. His reporting earned him a prestigious Peabody Award in 2014. Duthiers covered the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015 and the Brussels bombings in March 2016. Duthiers was nominated for a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for his profile of attack survivor Sebastian Bellin. He has interviewed high-profile public figures like President Bill Clinton, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Donald Trump, Cher and Alicia Keys.

Werner has been named consumer investigative correspondent for CBS THIS MORNING. Already known for groundbreaking reporting on consumer safety and whistleblower stories, she will continue to dig into stories that have impact. Just in the past year, Werner's original reporting for CBS THIS MORNING has exposed phone scammers, irregularities with insulin pricing, allegedly fraudulent generic drugs, the dangers of potentially harmful beauty products, and the high price of medical costs. Her reporting on the dangers of toxic methylene chloride-based paint strippers led major retailers to pull those products from the shelves. Werner first came to national prominence when she broke the defective Firestone tire story, leading to the largest tire recall in the nation's history. Among her many awards, Werner's reporting has won two Peabody Awards, two duPont Awards, three Investigative Reporters and Editors awards, three Society of Professional Journalists Awards, five Edward R. Murrow Awards, three Scripps-Howard Awards, a George R. Polk Award and 33 Emmy Awards.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Neira/©2019 CBS Broadcasting





