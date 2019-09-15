CBS News To Participate in COVERING CLIMATE CHANGE NOW

CBS News, along with 250 other news outlets, will participate in the "Covering Climate Now" project starting Sept. 15 with division-wide dedicated coverage focused on climate change through its series "Eye on Earth." CBS News is the only broadcast network participating in the "Covering Climate Now" initiative, a joint venture spearheaded by the Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation to elevate coverage of environmental issues.

Original reporting on climate change will be featured on CBS THIS MORNING, FACE THE NATION, the CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH O'DONNELL, CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service, CBS News Radio and to CBS affiliates via Newspath, the network's affiliate news service.

CBS News will present multiple "Eye on Earth" segments during a special week of focused climate coverage leading up to the landmark United Nations Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23.

The network's "Eye on Earth" has taken viewers to every corner of the globe with reports on the changing climate, and its impact on humanity. CBS News' participation in the "Covering Climate Now" project is its latest commitment to covering the impact of this critical issue.

Upcoming "Eye on Earth" stories include:

· Mark Phillips scuba-dives to the only permanent underwater Science lab/habitat in the world: a 400 square feet laboratory anchored 50 feet below the surface of the ocean in the Florida Keys. Recently brought back online after a two-year hiatus caused by damage sustained in Hurricane Irma, scientists at Aquarius Reef Base are studying seagrass loss and the effect it has on carbon dioxide levels.

· Nikki Battiste visits two urban communities taking a softer approach to guarding against flooding. She talks to the designer of one park who is using absorbent turf and natural landscapes to shield the surrounding community from storms and their potentially devastating impact.

· The ice melting in Greenland is affecting sea levels around the world. Seth Doane visits Greenland for an up-close look at Helheim Glacier.

· Debora Patta shows how scientists prepare for an Arctic mission that will trap them for months in ice to study climate change.

· Jonathan Vigliotti explores a huge new marine heat wave that has gripped the waters off the U.S. West Coast, threatening to ravage marine life and decimate commercial fishing over an expanse of the Pacific Ocean. The new hot spot rivals "The Blob" - a gigantic patch of unusually warm water that appeared in nearly the exact same spot in 2014.

· Manuel Bojorquez shows how wildfires and deforestation are pushing the Amazon rainforest toward a dieback scenario: an irreversible cycle of collapse.

· Mark Phillips reports on a mysterious disease killing the coral off the Florida Keys. Scientists and divers are ripping out the coral in an effort to save it.

· CBS News Radio will include "Eye on Earth" reports during each morning edition of "CBS News World Roundup."

· CBS News Radio produced a 25-minute audio documentary on climate change called "This Eye on Earth" for all radio affiliates.

· Throughout the week, CBSN will air a slate of CBSN Originals focusing on the impact of climate change across the globe as well as "Climate Watch" segments, the platform's ongoing climate series.





