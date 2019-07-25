CBS News Nominated For 33 Emmy Awards
CBS News earned 33 News & Documentary Emmy Award nominations, more than any other news organization, it was announced today by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
60 MINUTES, the most watched news broadcast, led all programs with 23 Emmy nominations.
CBS THIS MORNING was the only broadcast network morning show nominated. The program shared three nominations with the CBS EVENING NEWS, shared one nomination with 48 HOURS and earned an individual nomination as well.
The CBS EVENING NEWS shared in 4 nominations.
CBS SUNDAY MORNING garnered four nominations and shared in another with the CBS EVENING NEWS.
The 40th News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, at a ceremony at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
To see the full list of nominations and credits go to https://emmyonline.tv/news-and-documentary-40th-nominees/
The CBS News nominees are:
60 MINUTES
100,000 Women - Outstanding Science, Medical or Environmental Report
Plastic Plague - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine
Fly Like an Eagle - Outstanding Video Journalism: News
For Better or For Worse - Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report
For Better or For Worse - Best Story in a Newsmagazine
Flying Under the Radar - Outstanding Investigative Story in a Newsmagazine
High Velocity - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine
Inside the Epidemic - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine
War Crime - Best Story in a Newsmagazine
War Crime - Outstanding Writing
War Crime - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine
Inside the Secret Archive - Outstanding Investigative Story in a Newsmagazine
Into the Wild- Outstanding Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report
Orphans of War - Best Story in a Newsmagazine
Pres. George H W Bush - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine
Stormy Daniels - Outstanding Edited Interview
The Compromise and
The Kavanaugh Vote - Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story Newsmagazine
The Greek Freak - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine
The Legacy of Lynching - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine
The Photo Ark - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine
The Students of
Stoneman Douglas - Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story Newsmagazine
Tim Green - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine
Time Green - Best Story in a Newsmagazine
CBS EVENING NEWS /CBS THIS MORNING
Catholic Church Sex Abuse Scandal - Outstanding Coverage Breaking News Story Newscast
Healthcare Fraud in America - Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast
The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting - Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
CBS EVENING NEWS/SUNDAY MORNING
"ON THE ROAD" with Steve Hartman:
A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast
SUNDAY MORNING
Borrowed Time - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast
CBS SUNDAY MORNING
40 YEARS - Outstanding News Special
At Risk - Outstanding Writing
Mind Matters - Outstanding News Special
48 HOURS & CBS THIS MORNING
39 Days - Outstanding News Special
CBS THIS MORNING
Child Labor in the DRC - Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast