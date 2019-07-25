CBS News Nominated For 33 Emmy Awards

CBS News earned 33 News & Documentary Emmy Award nominations, more than any other news organization, it was announced today by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.



60 MINUTES, the most watched news broadcast, led all programs with 23 Emmy nominations.



CBS THIS MORNING was the only broadcast network morning show nominated. The program shared three nominations with the CBS EVENING NEWS, shared one nomination with 48 HOURS and earned an individual nomination as well.



The CBS EVENING NEWS shared in 4 nominations.



CBS SUNDAY MORNING garnered four nominations and shared in another with the CBS EVENING NEWS.



The 40th News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, at a ceremony at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City.



To see the full list of nominations and credits go to https://emmyonline.tv/news-and-documentary-40th-nominees/



The CBS News nominees are:



60 MINUTES



100,000 Women - Outstanding Science, Medical or Environmental Report

Plastic Plague - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine

Fly Like an Eagle - Outstanding Video Journalism: News

For Better or For Worse - Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report

For Better or For Worse - Best Story in a Newsmagazine

Flying Under the Radar - Outstanding Investigative Story in a Newsmagazine

High Velocity - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine

Inside the Epidemic - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine

War Crime - Best Story in a Newsmagazine

War Crime - Outstanding Writing

War Crime - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine

Inside the Secret Archive - Outstanding Investigative Story in a Newsmagazine

Into the Wild- Outstanding Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report

Orphans of War - Best Story in a Newsmagazine

Pres. George H W Bush - Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story Newsmagazine

Stormy Daniels - Outstanding Edited Interview

The Compromise and

The Kavanaugh Vote - Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story Newsmagazine

The Greek Freak - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine

The Legacy of Lynching - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine

The Photo Ark - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine

The Students of

Stoneman Douglas - Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story Newsmagazine

Tim Green - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine

Time Green - Best Story in a Newsmagazine









CBS EVENING NEWS /CBS THIS MORNING



Catholic Church Sex Abuse Scandal - Outstanding Coverage Breaking News Story Newscast

Healthcare Fraud in America - Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting - Outstanding Breaking News Coverage



CBS EVENING NEWS/SUNDAY MORNING



"ON THE ROAD" with Steve Hartman:

A Facebook Message that Sparked Hope - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast



SUNDAY MORNING



Borrowed Time - Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast

CBS SUNDAY MORNING

40 YEARS - Outstanding News Special

At Risk - Outstanding Writing

Mind Matters - Outstanding News Special





48 HOURS & CBS THIS MORNING



39 Days - Outstanding News Special



CBS THIS MORNING



Child Labor in the DRC - Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You