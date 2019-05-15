CBS Announces 2019-2020 Primetime Lineup

CBS today unveiled its new year-round 2019-2020 primetime programming lineup featuring four new comedies, four new dramas and 24 returning series.

The five new shows for fall include three comedies: BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA from award-winning executive producer, writer and creator Chuck Lorre, starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku; CAROL'S SECOND ACT, starring three-time Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton; and THE UNICORN, starring Walton Goggins. The two dramas are EVIL, a psychological mystery from acclaimed producers Michelle and Robert King, starring Katja Herbers and Mike Colter; and the courthouse ensemble ALL RISE.

The new shows debuting later in the season include the dramas FBI: MOST WANTED from producer Dick Wolf, starring Julian McMahon; and TOMMY starring Emmy Award winner Edie Falco; as well as the comedy BROKE, from producer Jennie Snyder Urman, starring Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette. Returning favorites include BIG BROTHER, CRIMINAL MINDS, MACGYVER, MAN WITH A PLAN, THE AMAZING RACE and UNDERCOVER BOSS.

"Our new lineup features both classic CBS shows and genres that viewers love, as well as some new series that push the boundaries of what you might expect from us," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. "We are also saving some very strong series for the second part of the year as part of a strategy to roll out new and returning series throughout the season."

"This is a slate of new shows with thought-provoking stories, culturally relevant themes and tremendous casts, from award-winning producers and writers," said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. "We are also building on the diverse series we launched last season with more leading roles for women and more inclusive storytelling across all of our new comedies and dramas."

America's Most Watched Network's new fall schedule features traditional strength and stability with big new show additions on Monday and Thursday.

MONDAYS - Two established hits bracket an exciting new comedy and drama. THE NEIGHBORHOOD once again starts off the night at 8:00 PM, a Top 10 comedy that improved its time period by +6% in viewers. It provides a potent and compatible launch pad for the new comedy BOB (HEARTS) ABISHOLA from award-winning producer Chuck Lorre, followed by the new courthouse drama ALL RISE. BULL closes the night at 10:00 PM, where it improved its time period by +33% in viewers.

TUESDAYS - Tuesday's dominant lineup remains intact. NCIS, the #1 drama on television for nine of the last 10 seasons, opens the night at 8:00 PM, where it delivers 16 million viewers each week. At 9:00 PM, the #1 new series on television, FBI returns for its sophomore season, followed by time-period winner NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, starring Scott Bakula at 10:00 PM, capping the evening of top-rated dramas.

WEDNESDAYS - Wednesday's winning schedule adds an established hit drama. SURVIVOR again starts off the night at 8:00 PM, where it's the #1 broadcast in key demos in the hour. The third season of SEAL TEAM, starring David Boreanaz, returns at 9:00 PM, and provides a powerful pairing with the hit drama S.W.A.T., starring Shemar Moore, which moves to 10:00 PM on its NEW DAY to close out the night.

THURSDAYS - Thursday's schedule adds two new comedies plus an exciting new drama. YOUNG SHELDON, television's #2 comedy, takes the 8:00 PM mantle, giving a dominant lead-in for the new comedy THE UNICORN starring Walton Goggins at 8:30 PM. Next, at 9:00 PM is television's #3 comedy and time-period winner, MOM, starring Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney, providing a perfect pairing with CAROL'S SECOND ACT starring Patricia Heaton at 9:30 PM. At 10:00 PM, award-winning producers Michelle and Robert King bring EVIL, a new psychological mystery to CBS.

FRIDAYS - CBS' most dominant night adds a hit drama to create a tropical duo. HAWAII FIVE-0 slides to 8:00 PM to open the night, leading into its Hawaiian neighbor MAGNUM P.I. at 9:00 PM, which improved its Monday time period this season by +35% in viewers. Next, Top 10 hit BLUE BLOODS returns for its 10th season at 10:00 PM, to cap one of television's strongest nights.

SATURDAYS - CBS' Saturday night lineup features CRIMETIME SATURDAY, encore broadcasts of the Network's popular dramas at 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, followed by 48 HOURS, Saturday's #1 non-sports series, at 10:00 PM.

SUNDAYS - CBS' winning night returns intact. 60 MINUTES, television's most acclaimed news program for five decades, returns at 7:00 PM, providing a powerful lead-in for the three top scripted broadcasts of the night. GOD FRIENDED ME, which reached 60 million viewers this past year, returns at 8:00 PM, followed by Sunday's highest-rated broadcast drama, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at 9:00 PM and MADAM SECRETARY starring Téa Leoni at 10:00 PM, to close out the signature night.





