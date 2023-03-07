Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on Showtime

The series premieres on Friday, April 7 on all streaming and on-demand platforms for SHOWTME subscribers.

Mar. 07, 2023  

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films has announced CATCHING LIGHTNING, a riveting four-part documentary series chronicling infamous mixed martial arts fighter 'Lightning' Lee Murray and his role in one of the largest cash heists in history.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Pat Kondelis (OUTCRY, DISGRACED), CATCHING LIGHTNING tells the surreal tale of Great Britain's Securitas Depot robbery in 2006, in which nearly £53 million in cash (more than $92 million USD at the time) was stolen, with new interviews, striking revelations and never-before-heard aspects of the heist. The series premieres on Friday, April 7 on all streaming and on-demand platforms for SHOWTME subscribers before making its on-air debut on Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CATCHING LIGHTNING tells Murray's story in his own words and features interviews with his wife, daughter, and closest friends, as well as mixed martial arts legends Anderson Silva, Chuck Liddell, Pat Miletich, Tony Fryklund and more, some of whom have never spoken publicly about the crime.

The series vividly dissects the daring heist and investigation that dominated British headlines for months using previously unreleased evidence, dramatic recreations filmed at the scenes of the crime and exclusive testimonies from a rogues' gallery of conspirators, police investigators and attorneys to tell this tale like never before.

"The story of Lee Murray and the Securitas Depot heist is the stuff of Hollywood heist movies: full of fascinating characters, thrilling action and shocking plot twists," said Stephen Espinoza, President of SHOWTIME SPORTS®.

"I can't think of anyone better suited to weave this cinematic page-turner than Pat Kondelis and his team at Bat Bridge Entertainment. This series is the epitome of what we aim to deliver: a captivating story about larger-than-life personalities and characters told through a relatable, human lens."

"It's rare to be able to contribute so much new information to a story that has such a mythical status," said Kondelis. "I'm immensely proud to partner with SHOWTIME to tell this epic, once-in-a-lifetime story."

The four-part series is produced by Kondelis' Emmy Award-winning film and television production team at Bat Bridge Entertainment, executive produced by Kondelis, Jody M. Wingrove, Vinnie Malhotra and Espinoza, and co-executive produced by Lauren Barker.

CATCHING LIGHTNING is the latest in a series of unscripted programming from SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films that spotlights contemporary subject matters. Additional titles in THE LINEUP include McENROE, BOYS IN BLUE, NYC POINT GODS, STAND and Emmy Award-winning OUTCRY and DISGRACED.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

Watch the new trailer here:




