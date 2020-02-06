CAPTAIN CONTRABAND Will Premiere on Steam in 2020

Captain Contraband is set to make landfall on Steam later this year. A picturesque top-down roguelike with dynamic, unpredictable gameplay, trading, exploration, pirating and three unique starting archetypes to choose from, Captain Contraband is bound to please casual and hardcore roguelike fans alike.

Developed by Zweihänder Games, Captain Contraband invites you to take on the role of a dastardly captain - smuggling, trading or pirating your way across the seas ... and into legend! But the oceans are vast - and filled with all manner of pirates and vultures waiting to feast on their next meal. You think human competition is bad? Wait 'til you meet up with the undead - who are considerably more menacing ...

Whisperings at port tell of the undead being up to something - and it's your job to stop it. You must gather enough Unholy Sacraments and destroy them before the dead can combine their powers to overwhelm the living. But beware: These Unholy Sacraments have a powerful boon and a horrible curse. To succeed, you'll have to make money any way you can, refurbish that junker of a ship, and hire a crew of foolhardy misfits along the way. In these waters, you'll either get rich - or become just another shipwreck!

"Before Captain Contraband, we were all just slowly wasting away at normal desk jobs. We still do that, but now we also get to work on a cool pirate game!" says Madison Williams, founder and lead programmer at Zweihänder Games. "Don't let the quaint top-down cartography-style visuals fool you: When your ship sinks, that's it. To make it to the end alive, you'll need a healthy mix of caution, luck, risk, and skill with your naval cannons. Whether you believe in the gods of commerce or the gods of the deep, our game is sure to throw some surprises your way!"

Key Features

Adapt or sink: Each playthrough presents you with a different challenge. Collect Unholy Sacraments and use money wisely to make it to the end.

Play your way: Want to be a ruthless Pirate? A slippery Smuggler? Or a peaceful Tradesman? The choice is yours.

Play on beautiful hand-drawn cartography: Based on historical cartography from the Age of Sail, everything is hand-painted as if by a monk from the 1600s.

Age of Sail commerce: Take on freight contracts and make risky deliveries across unprotected waters - or accept bounty contracts to hunt down the pirates threatening them!

Events, quests, and sacraments: As you explore, you'll be faced with different pathways - and you'll need to plot your course wisely ... for the result might alter your playthrough permanently.





