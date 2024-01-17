Build-A-Bear Workshop Reveals New Animated Series With Foundation Media

An exclusive first-look episode will be screened for distributors at the upcoming Kidscreen Summit.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Build-A-Bear Entertainment, Foundation Media Partners, and Montreal-based animation studio, Laughing Dragon Studios, announce the new animated series, KABU, inspired by classic Build-A-Bear characters including Bearemy and Pawlette the Bunny.

An exclusive first-look episode will be screened for distributors at the upcoming Kidscreen Summit as the first in a 10-episode series written by Mike Mariano (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope), Drew Gormley (Family Guy), Claire Ross Dunn (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Nina's World), Brian Clark (Glisten and the Merry Mission) and Monica Kelly (Cocomelon).

Build-A-Bear President and CEO Sharon Price John and Foundation Media CEO Patrick Hughes executive producing the series.

KABU is a stylized, colorful new offering with a fun ensemble cast of a variety of "stuffed animal" friends, voiced by some today's top young talent. KABU is primarily developed for kids 7-11 and is placed in a world of imagination where almost anything can happen. However, the fresh look and multi-level humor is also expected to appeal to a broader co-viewing audience especially given the growing tween and teen Build-A-Bear fandom.

The creative is influenced by the popularity of kawaii styling, leading to the KABU name, which beans "cub" in Japanese. The storylines often humorously play on the unique "stuffed animal" aspect of the characters with each episode utilizing an entertaining, sometimes "wacky" way of exploring concepts ranging from creative problem solving to friendship where the viewer goes on adventures with the cadre of critters who learn that working together and staying positive leads to the best result.

While the KABU series will feature some beloved Build-A-Bear characters, it also introduces new "furry friends" to round out an ensemble cast which includes BEARNICE: Diamond White (Moon Girl, Boo!: A Madea Halloween, Boo!: A Madea Halloween 2), BEARNARD: Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Solar opposites & Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), BEAREMY: Thomas Sanders ("Social Media Personality and Actor"), CATRINA: Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things, THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW, Netflix My Dad The Bounty Hunter, NBC's Bluff City Law, Atlanta FX ), MONKGOMERY: Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6 and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), PAWLETTE: Brec Bassinger (StarGirl, VC Andrews's Dawn), PANDAMONA: Lilah Fitzgerald (Monster High, Lucky Hank, Honey Girls), POODELLA: Margie Mays (American Idol, Call Me Kat), and CATLYNN: Frankie McNellis (Honey Girls, 13: the Musical, Blackish).

"We are thrilled with this new animated series which is designed to have some of the fun tone of Spongebob with the spontaneity of Amazing World of Gumball to create a world of entertaining twists and surprises while still delivering a wholesome message," noted Patrick Hughes, CEO and founder of Foundation Media. "The multi-level smart humor, impressive cast and amazing perfect balance of writers create an amazing co-viewing experience," added Hughes.

Ryan Sohmer, CEO of Laughing Dragon Studios added, "Could not be more excited about working with a storied brand like Build-A-Bear and collaborating with the amazing folks at Foundation. The vibrant KABU universe that we're creating will delight both young and older audiences alike and can't wait to introduce it to the world"

KABU is the first animated series in the continuation of Build-A-Bear's expansion into content with Foundation Media Partners as a part of a multi-year strategic endeavor designed to serve as a marketing catalyst while leveraging the high awareness, affinity and power of the brand to drive consumer engagement and business opportunities.

Sharon Price John, President and CEO of Build-A-Bear said, "As an organization grounded in over 25 years of creating memorable moments with "retail-tainment," entertainment is a natural extension for the brand." Ms. John continued, "The provision of new and fun ways to engage with fans and guests on multiple levels across the organization's eco-system is expected to be a value enhancing proposition."

Over the past several years, the company has been systematically developing content inspired by its owned characters based on successful product lines and marketing stories ranging from the live action music-based movie HONEY GIRLS and the recently launched theatrical animated film, GLISTEN AND THE MERRY MISSION, inspired by a multi-year best-selling holiday plush collection, to the documentary UNSTUFFED: A BUILD-A-BEAR STORY highlighting the unlikely quarter-century journey of the company from a single mall retail store to a global iconic brand with award winning director Taylor Morden. All of these titles can currently be viewed on a variety of digital platforms.

Diamond White is represented by Objectively Good and CESD Talent Agency. Brec Bassinger is represented by Workman Management, Industry Entertainment and CESD Talent Agency. Lilah Fitzgerald is represented by Foundation Management and CESD Talent Agency. Sean Giambrone is represented by Thruline and CESD Talent Agency. Thomas Sanders is represented by Direct Artists Management and CESD Talent Agency. Priah Ferguson is represented by Range Media Partners and CESD Talent Agency. Ryan Potter is represented by CESD Talent Agency. Frankie McNellis is represented by Mattie Management. Margie Mays is represented by Mitch Clem Management.



