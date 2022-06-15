Brooklyn Film Festival's 25th Edition 'Unthinkable' Announces Award Winners
Brooklyn Film Festival's 25th edition, "Unthinkable," which was staged both in person at Windmill Studios and online, wrapped up Sunday, June 12th, and has announced the winners of the festival's awards. Three groups determined the winners: 1) The external panel of judges; 2) The festival Board of Directors; and 3) the Audience. Through the resources of industry-related sponsors, selected filmmakers are awarded more than $50,000 in cash, products and services. To learn more about the BFF selection process and check the full awards breakdown, visit here.
POUR L'AMOUR picked up the coveted Grand Chameleon and the Best Narrative Feature awards. FROM THE HOOD TO THE HOLLER took home the award for Best Documentary Feature.
"BFF's 25th edition was a wonderful journey with a diverse and eccentric film program, and a group of programmers who made the 2022 fest, "Unthinkable," a truly remarkable adventure. In the end, it was pretty much what it was setup to be: a quirky, but optimistic trajectory in the midst of one of the toughest human crises many have experienced, for the very first time, in their life," said Marco Ursino, Brooklyn Film Festival Executive Director. "Thanks to all the indie filmmakers, for helping us re-imagine a new world."
Prizes were sponsored by: Upper Market Gallery, Brooklyn Film Society, Blue Table Post, Cinelease, Xeno Lights, AbelCine, Be Electric, MPE, Final Draft, Media Services, Lentini Communications, Papapietro Perry Wine, and Noble Jewelry.
And the winners are:
Grand Chameleon Award
POUR L'AMOUR by ANDRZEJ MAŃKOWSKI
Best Narrative Feature
POUR L'AMOUR by ANDRZEJ MAŃKOWSKI
Best Documentary
FROM THE HOOD TO THE HOLLER by PAT McGEE
Best Short Documentary
KEYS TO THE CITY by IAN MOUBAYED
Best Narrative Short
ACT OF GOD by SPENCER COOK and PARKER SMITH
Best Animation
MY YEAR OF DICKS by SARA GUNNARRSDÓTTIR
Best Experimental
DREAM CHILD by LEAH BROWN
Best New Director
SIGNS OF LOVE by CLARENCE FULLER
Best Brooklyn Project
LEON'S FANTASY CUT by JOSH CARAS and JON VALDE
Spirit Awards
Feature Narrative: WELCOME, VIOLETA! by FERNANDO FRAIHA
Feature Documentary: MERRY CHRISTMAS, YIWU by MLADEN KOVACEVIC
Short Documentary: NOAH by MONTY MARSH
Short Narrative: MOVER by JACKSON JARVIS
Experimental: BEEF by BRENDON KINGSBURY and SEAN WEBLEY
Animation: THE BROTHER MIKE TAPES by RODD PERRY and MIKE COHEN
Audience Awards
Feature Narrative: LEON'S FANTASY CUT by JOSH CARAS and JON VALDE
Feature Documentary: DROWNING IN SILENCE by CHEZIK TSUNODA
Short Documentary: MY OWN COLORS by BRENDA ELIZABETH
Short Narrative: EL CARRITO by ZAHIDA PIRANI
Experimental: I'M AT HOME by PHILIP THOMPSON
Animation: BETWEEN LINES by SARAH BETH MORGAN
KidsFilmFest: IT'S ALRIGHT, DAD by Lynn Dow
Certificates of Outstanding Achievement
Producer: ALONA METZER for LEARN TO SWIM
Screenplay: AMELIE BONNIN & DIMITRI LUCAS for BYE BYE
Cinematography: AKZHOL BEKBOLOTOV & MURAT ALIYEV for SHAMBALA
Editing: FAUSTINE CROS for RANDOM PATROL
Style: EM JOHNSON for BALLOON ANIMAL
Original Score: MICHAEL BACON for FREE RENTY: LANIER v. HARVARD
Actor Female: ZOË BLEU for SIGNS OF LOVE
Actor Male: EDDIE CRADDOCK for RAGGED HEART
About Brooklyn Film Festival (BFF):
The organizers of the Brooklyn Film Festival have been staging International, competitive film events since 1998. BFF's mission is to provide a public forum in Brooklyn in order to advance public interest in films and the independent production of films, to draw worldwide attention to Brooklyn as a center for cinema, to encourage the rights of all Brooklyn residents to access and experience the power of independent filmmaking, and to promote artistic excellence and the creative freedom of artists without censure. BFF, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
For more info about the festival and the 2022 winners please visit here.
BFF Social Media Links are here.