Brooklyn Film Festival's 25th Edition 'Unthinkable' Announces Award Winners

Brooklyn Film Festival's 25th edition, "Unthinkable," which was staged both in person at Windmill Studios and online, wrapped up Sunday, June 12th, and has announced the winners of the festival's awards. Three groups determined the winners: 1) The external panel of judges; 2) The festival Board of Directors; and 3) the Audience. Through the resources of industry-related sponsors, selected filmmakers are awarded more than $50,000 in cash, products and services. To learn more about the BFF selection process and check the full awards breakdown, visit here.

POUR L'AMOUR picked up the coveted Grand Chameleon and the Best Narrative Feature awards. FROM THE HOOD TO THE HOLLER took home the award for Best Documentary Feature.

"BFF's 25th edition was a wonderful journey with a diverse and eccentric film program, and a group of programmers who made the 2022 fest, "Unthinkable," a truly remarkable adventure. In the end, it was pretty much what it was setup to be: a quirky, but optimistic trajectory in the midst of one of the toughest human crises many have experienced, for the very first time, in their life," said Marco Ursino, Brooklyn Film Festival Executive Director. "Thanks to all the indie filmmakers, for helping us re-imagine a new world."

Prizes were sponsored by: Upper Market Gallery, Brooklyn Film Society, Blue Table Post, Cinelease, Xeno Lights, AbelCine, Be Electric, MPE, Final Draft, Media Services, Lentini Communications, Papapietro Perry Wine, and Noble Jewelry.

And the winners are:

Grand Chameleon Award

POUR L'AMOUR by ANDRZEJ MAŃKOWSKI

Best Narrative Feature

POUR L'AMOUR by ANDRZEJ MAŃKOWSKI

Best Documentary

FROM THE HOOD TO THE HOLLER by PAT McGEE

Best Short Documentary

KEYS TO THE CITY by IAN MOUBAYED

Best Narrative Short

ACT OF GOD by SPENCER COOK and PARKER SMITH

Best Animation

MY YEAR OF DICKS by SARA GUNNARRSDÓTTIR

Best Experimental

DREAM CHILD by LEAH BROWN

Best New Director

SIGNS OF LOVE by CLARENCE FULLER

Best Brooklyn Project

LEON'S FANTASY CUT by JOSH CARAS and JON VALDE

Spirit Awards

Feature Narrative: WELCOME, VIOLETA! by FERNANDO FRAIHA

Feature Documentary: MERRY CHRISTMAS, YIWU by MLADEN KOVACEVIC

Short Documentary: NOAH by MONTY MARSH

Short Narrative: MOVER by JACKSON JARVIS

Experimental: BEEF by BRENDON KINGSBURY and SEAN WEBLEY

Animation: THE BROTHER MIKE TAPES by RODD PERRY and MIKE COHEN

Audience Awards

Feature Narrative: LEON'S FANTASY CUT by JOSH CARAS and JON VALDE

Feature Documentary: DROWNING IN SILENCE by CHEZIK TSUNODA

Short Documentary: MY OWN COLORS by BRENDA ELIZABETH

Short Narrative: EL CARRITO by ZAHIDA PIRANI

Experimental: I'M AT HOME by PHILIP THOMPSON

Animation: BETWEEN LINES by SARAH BETH MORGAN

KidsFilmFest: IT'S ALRIGHT, DAD by Lynn Dow

Certificates of Outstanding Achievement

Producer: ALONA METZER for LEARN TO SWIM

Screenplay: AMELIE BONNIN & DIMITRI LUCAS for BYE BYE

Cinematography: AKZHOL BEKBOLOTOV & MURAT ALIYEV for SHAMBALA

Editing: FAUSTINE CROS for RANDOM PATROL

Style: EM JOHNSON for BALLOON ANIMAL

Original Score: MICHAEL BACON for FREE RENTY: LANIER v. HARVARD

Actor Female: ZOË BLEU for SIGNS OF LOVE

Actor Male: EDDIE CRADDOCK for RAGGED HEART

About Brooklyn Film Festival (BFF):



The organizers of the Brooklyn Film Festival have been staging International, competitive film events since 1998. BFF's mission is to provide a public forum in Brooklyn in order to advance public interest in films and the independent production of films, to draw worldwide attention to Brooklyn as a center for cinema, to encourage the rights of all Brooklyn residents to access and experience the power of independent filmmaking, and to promote artistic excellence and the creative freedom of artists without censure. BFF, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

