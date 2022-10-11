Broadway's SIX Drummer Elena Bonomo to Return to LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Band This Week

Click Here for More on SIX the Musical

Drummer Elena Bonomo, who performs nightly in the band, The Ladies in Waiting, in Broadway's Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX, is making a return appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" throughout the week of October 11 as a guest drummer with the 8G Band.

Tune in from Tuesday, October 11 through Thursday, October 13 on NBC beginning at 12:35am EST.

Elena Bonomo is a drummer, percussionist and music educator and holds a B.M. from Berklee College of Music. She most recently originated the drum chair for Six on Broadway. Other credits include: Waitress (1st National Tour), A Strange Loop (2020 Pulitzer Prize Winner) and The Hello Girls (Off Broadway). Elena is currently accepting new students at her virtual drum studio. IG: Chickscandrum2

SIX is currently playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street).

The Broadway cast features Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costumes of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT original Broadway cast recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, has been streamed over 20 million times and can be streamed and downloaded here.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.