Broadway's Laurissa Romain, Lands Starring Role In BET+ Film SO FLY CHRISTMAS

Laurissa Romain stars alongside Tichina Arnold, Tami Roman, Tommy Davidson, Michael Coylar, and Jackee Harry.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

Broadway's Laurissa Romain, Lands Starring Role In BET+ Film SO FLY CHRISTMAS

Broadway's Laurissa Romain, Lands Starring Role In BET+ Film SO FLY CHRISTMAS

Laurissa Romain has landed a lead role in “So Fly Christmas” a holiday movie which will premiere on November 23rd on BET+. She plays Sierra, a college student, who learns a tough life lesson but find her voice. 

The film stars Tichina Arnold, Tami Roman, Robert Christopher Riley, Tommy Davidson, Jackee Harry, and Michael Colyar. Lala, has several songs that can be heard throughout the sound track of the film. 

She has just wrapped production on “Love, Music, Shelter” produced by Alixx Schottland (Slapface, In Fidelity) and Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, Critical Thinking).
Laurissa starred in  the Tony Award Winning Revival of South Pacific as Ngana  on Broadway at LCT, playing opposite Kelly O'Hara, Paulo Szot, Danny Burstein and Matthew Morrison.

She starred in Chris Rock's “Top Five” playing the role of Grace opposite Rosario Dawson. She has also starred in Barry Brown and Spike Lee's Son of the South where she played Brenda and had a small singing role as they march for freedom over the Edmund Pettus Bridge. She was nominated for Best Actress playing the role of Jill in the Award Winning Short Film “You Were Always” at The Nice International Film Festival. She Guest Starred on the Netflix series “The Politician” and on the TBS Show “Are There Yet?” opposite Terry Crews, Directed by Alfonso Ribeiro. 

“Lala” as she likes to be called not only writes and sings, she produces and directs all of her own music videos, racking up the views on YouTube. Lala has a full schedule of concerts and shows for Sofar  Sounds, a music company, responsible for live artist performances, hosted in over 400 cities. She has been featured in various Television Commercials, Including "Heely's", "BMW", "UNICEF" and can be heard on Voiceovers for "HESS", "Z100" and more. She was also featured in billboards across the country for Popeyes. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE MUNSTERS Daniel Roebuck Joins SAINT NICK OF BETHLEHEM Photo
THE MUNSTERS' Daniel Roebuck Joins SAINT NICK OF BETHLEHEM

Daniel Roebuck, known for his role in 'THE MUNSTERS,' has joined the cast of 'Saint Nick Of Bethlehem.'

2
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment Honors The “Real” Indiana Jones In Cele Photo
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment Honors The “Real” Indiana Jones In Celebration Of Franchise's Final Chapter

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment honors the 'Real' Indiana Jones in celebration of the final chapter of the iconic film franchise.

3
Award-Winning Short BUILDINGS To Premiere on Black Friday On YouTube Photo
Award-Winning Short BUILDINGS To Premiere on Black Friday On YouTube

Award-winning short 'Buildings' premieres on Nov 24th on YouTube. Directed by Sean Newman and Jesse Vandenbergh, the film focuses on talking buildings concerned about their changing neighborhood.

4
HOME IS A HOTEL Sets Los Angeles Premiere at DocuSlate Photo
HOME IS A HOTEL Sets Los Angeles Premiere at DocuSlate

Los Angeles premiere of 'Home is a Hotel' directed by Kevin Duncan Wong explores the impact of cramped Single Room Occupancy (SRO) units on the lives of those struggling with homelessness and housing affordability.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
SIX
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MJ THE MUSICAL