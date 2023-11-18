Broadway's Laurissa Romain, Lands Starring Role In BET+ Film SO FLY CHRISTMAS

Laurissa Romain has landed a lead role in “So Fly Christmas” a holiday movie which will premiere on November 23rd on BET+. She plays Sierra, a college student, who learns a tough life lesson but find her voice.



The film stars Tichina Arnold, Tami Roman, Robert Christopher Riley, Tommy Davidson, Jackee Harry, and Michael Colyar. Lala, has several songs that can be heard throughout the sound track of the film.

She has just wrapped production on “Love, Music, Shelter” produced by Alixx Schottland (Slapface, In Fidelity) and Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, Critical Thinking).

Laurissa starred in the Tony Award Winning Revival of South Pacific as Ngana on Broadway at LCT, playing opposite Kelly O'Hara, Paulo Szot, Danny Burstein and Matthew Morrison.

She starred in Chris Rock's “Top Five” playing the role of Grace opposite Rosario Dawson. She has also starred in Barry Brown and Spike Lee's Son of the South where she played Brenda and had a small singing role as they march for freedom over the Edmund Pettus Bridge. She was nominated for Best Actress playing the role of Jill in the Award Winning Short Film “You Were Always” at The Nice International Film Festival. She Guest Starred on the Netflix series “The Politician” and on the TBS Show “Are There Yet?” opposite Terry Crews, Directed by Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Lala” as she likes to be called not only writes and sings, she produces and directs all of her own music videos, racking up the views on YouTube. Lala has a full schedule of concerts and shows for Sofar Sounds, a music company, responsible for live artist performances, hosted in over 400 cities. She has been featured in various Television Commercials, Including "Heely's", "BMW", "UNICEF" and can be heard on Voiceovers for "HESS", "Z100" and more. She was also featured in billboards across the country for Popeyes.