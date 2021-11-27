Broadway-Bound Musical INVINCIBLE to Appear on CBS Sunday Morning

Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment have announced new project Invincible: The Musical, a new Broadway-Bound production featuring the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with book by Bradley Bredeweg, direction by Scott Schwartz, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Grant, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo, music direction & arrangements by Jesse Vargas, and casting by Stewart Whitley. Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment are the producers. Invincible: The Musical was recently presented at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, CA.

Invincible: The Musical re-imagines Shakespeare's timeless love story- Romeo and Juliet- for the 21st century through the iconic music of four-time Grammy Award winners Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. This wildly inventive new musical explores how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation. Join our star-crossed lovers in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona as the newly-elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. Through an intricate weaving of Benatar and Giraldo's riveting rock anthems and inspired new songs, INVINCIBLE The Musical imagines peace in a divided world.

"When we first began this musical journey, we had no idea where it would take us. The opportunity to work with such creative and talented artists is inspirational. It's so exciting to see the songs we've performed for 42 years morph and fit so beautifully into the story we've always cherished. The recent shutdown allowed us the time to expand this new production into something more extraordinary than we ever imagined. We're thrilled that live performances have started again, and grateful for the opportunity to showcase Invincible The Musical in front of an audience where it belongs."-- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

"I'm delighted and honored to be working side-by-side with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. Their legendary music is integral to the lives of millions world-wide and across generations. Bradley Bredeweg's inspired vision to weave Pat & Neil's powerful anthems and stirring ballads through Romeo & Juliet is a formidable task. As we set out to reimagine the most revered love story in history; we knew we needed the mastery of Scott Schwartz, the inventiveness of Jesse Vargas, and the imaginations of Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Grant. The dedication and perseverance of this remarkable group of artists affords me the opportunity to introduce-- with tremendous joy and pride-- Invincible: The Musical."

--Invincible: The Musical's lead producer Jamie Cesa

Invincible: The Musical will be featured on CBS Sunday Morning on November 28th, so be sure to tune in! More information on the musical can be found on their website.