Brittany Broski Explains the Inspiration Behind Royal Court on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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Brittany Broski sat down with Seth Meyers on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk through the thinking behind Royal Court, walking the host and audience through what sparked the project. The conversation centered on Broski's own account of how the idea came together, giving viewers a glimpse into her creative process.

Broski has built a public profile largely through her online presence, and appearances like this one on NBC's late-night lineup have become part of how she discusses her expanding body of work with wider television audiences. Her reflection on Royal Court gave her a chance to explain, in her own words, the reasoning and personal touches that went into shaping it.

During the segment, Broski detailed specific elements that informed the direction of Royal Court, offering context that framed the project beyond a surface-level pitch. The discussion stayed centered on her creative choices rather than broader career updates.

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