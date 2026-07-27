Kalpana Pot Breaks Down Her Viral Uranus Joke and Debunks Flat Earth Claims

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A deadpan joke about Uranus turned into a social media moment for Kalpana Pot, and she walked through how that happened during an appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB. Pot sat down with host Ben Gleib for what the show describes as a full science run, covering the viral video, the physics of planetary scale, and the reasoning behind why the Earth is not flat.

The conversation centered on Pot's viral Uranus video, which the show credits with driving significant traffic to her social media accounts. Pot and Gleib also tackled a lighter thought experiment: whether all the planets in the solar system could physically fit in the gap between Earth and the moon, using the exercise to explain real astronomical distances and scale.

Much of the segment focused on gravity as evidence against flat earth claims, with Pot laying out the scientific reasoning in accessible terms for the show's format. The appearance leaned into Gleib's mix of comedy and genuine subject-matter conversation, giving Pot room to explain the science behind both her viral clip and the broader misconceptions she was there to address.

GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB bills itself as YouTube's first late night talk show, pairing Gleib's interviews with a virtual audience component through the program's website. The show has hosted a range of guests for extended conversations, including comedic and pop-culture discussions with actors such as Rob Corddry.

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