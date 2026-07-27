Ian Edwards Explains Why He'd Never Live With His Wife on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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Comedian Ian Edwards made a case against cohabitation during a round table conversation on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, arguing that living apart from a romantic partner, rather than moving in together, is the better approach to a relationship. The discussion touched on so-called "manosphere" commentary claiming that a man who lives with his girlfriend is gay, a premise Edwards partially agreed with, though not for the usual reasons.

Edwards framed his stance around the idea that distance sustains affection, saying his love language is missing someone. He went further, pitching the idea of keeping the second sink in an entirely different house rather than sharing living space with a partner, using the bit to explain why he would never live with his wife.

The segment aired as part of the round table format on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB. The show describes itself as YouTube's first late night talk show, built around monologues, interviews, crowd work, and unscripted discussion, with new episodes premiering on the platform.

The full episode featuring Edwards is available on the show's channel. GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB has previously hosted guests including Rob Corddry, who discussed turning down a role on MODERN FAMILY, and Mark Duplass, who spoke about underrated talent in Hollywood during a separate appearance on the program.

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