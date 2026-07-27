Zendaya Gushes About Working on Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Set

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Zendaya returned to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about her experience on the set of Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY, praising what it was like to work under the director's guidance during filming. The actress spoke enthusiastically about the production while sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon.

The appearance built on Zendaya's earlier visit to the program, during which she revealed that her partner Tom Holland was the one who surprised her with the news that she had landed the role in THE ODYSSEY, a moment she described as leaving her genuinely freaked out. That same sit-down touched on her work in SPIDER-MAN and EUPHORIA, giving her a platform to speak to several corners of her career in a single conversation.

Her comments on the Nolan set add another layer to her ongoing press rounds for THE ODYSSEY, following previous TONIGHT SHOW coverage that included Nolan himself discussing the making of the film. Zendaya's remarks focused on the atmosphere and experience of production rather than plot details, keeping the conversation centered on her personal reaction to working with the director.

Zendaya's earlier appearance on the program detailed how she learned of her casting and covered her broader body of work, offering additional context for her latest comments about the Nolan production.

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