Britannia Awards Portraits Created for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jordan Peele, Jane Fonda, & More!

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) has engaged British artist Lincoln Townley for the fifth year in succession to create a suite of portraits in celebration of the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards honorees - Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jane Fonda, Norman Lear, Jordan Peele and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Townley has generously donated the proceeds of these works of art which will be sold immediately following the event to raise funds for BAFTA Los Angeles' ongoing educational and community outreach programming through their Access for All campaign.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony, hosted by James Veitch, will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover. BritBox, the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, will live stream the event to U.S. and Canada audiences.

"We are delighted that Lincoln Townley has returned to create his extraordinarily unique portraits for this year's Britannia Awards nominees, and are endlessly grateful to him for donating the proceeds to support BAFTA Los Angeles' educational and philanthropic programs. Townley's creations are perfect embodiments of the individuals they depict-stunning, compelling and bold," said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards.

Lincoln Townley is one of the world's leading contemporary figurative artists. Over the past seven years, his works have been exhibited internationally and bought by some of the most famous and powerful people as investment grade art.

Townley's original oil works on canvas and board are a reflection of what hard-hitting successful people are willing to drive themselves through to become the best they can be. Townley is interested in powerful, dynamic people - winners. The kind of people who go out of their way to do the things that unsuccessful people are unwilling or unable to do.

Seven years ago, at his first small private show in a back-street pub in London's Soho, an original Townley oil work sold for around £2k; the equivalent work today would cost £100k.

Townley's art breaks all the rules. He is the go-to artist for celebrity portraits. The royalty of Hollywood including talent such as Sir Michael Caine, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Al Pacino have been immortalized by his unique, contemporary style. Townley's current International show this year is La Biennale in Venice, which runs from May to November.

The Britannia Awards are BAFTA Los Angeles' highest accolades, recognizing both outstanding British talent, and exceptional international talent by virtue of their strong connection to British entertainment through their body of work. Known to be an enjoyable evening that captures a unique blend of sincerity and British irreverence, the evening also serves to celebrate the long-standing collaboration between the British and American industries. Proceeds from the event support BAFTA's Access for All campaign, a range of impactful educational initiatives created to provide a foot-in-the-door and a pathway to success for talented individuals, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance.





