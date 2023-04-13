Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Kick off New Season of 100 DAY DREAM HOME on HGTV

100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel premieres Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV followed by the premiere of 100 DAY DREAM HOME on Friday, May 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will return to HGTV in a two-episode special, 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel, ahead of the new 11-episode season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home. During the last season of 100 Day Dream Home, more than 18.1 million viewers watched the couple take only 100 days to build custom, move-in ready homes in the Tampa, Florida, area.

Now, during the Beachfront Hotel special, Brian and Mika will turn their construction and design expertise toward the full overhaul of a dated 12-room property on the beautiful Florida Gulf Coast. Faced with a tight three-month timeline, they will overcome structural issues and budget challenges to demo and redesign both the interior and exterior-including the guest rooms, lobby and outdoor patio-and create a dreamy waterfront oasis.

In the fresh episodes of 100 Day Dream Home, Brian and Mika will take their clients on inspiration tours of various properties to select their desired finishes and then design and construct completely personalized homes on a quick turnaround.

This season, they'll build Craftsman, modern farmhouse and coastal style homes and surprise the owners with special projects perfect for the Florida outdoors such as a backyard kitchen, waterfall feature and tree house.

100 Day Dream Home is produced by NorthSouth Productions. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres-Fridays beginning May 12.

