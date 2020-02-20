Brian J. Smith Joins MATRIX 4

Deadline reports that Broadway and screen actor Brian J. Smith has joined the upcoming "Matrix" film, from Lana Wachowski.

Smith and Wachowski previously worked together on Sense8, on which Smith played Will Gorski. His "Matrix" role is currently being kept under wraps.

The cast also includes original cast members Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) and newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Andrew Caldwell and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Wachowski directs her screenplay, which she wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

Smith's career began almost immediately after earning his B.F.A. at Juilliard. He was quickly cast in diverse roles on and off-Broadway in Come Back, Little Sheba; Good Boys and True, and Three Changes alongside Dylan McDermott and Maura Tierney. Inevitably, Smith made the leap from the stage to the screen. He appeared as one of the leads on the MGM series "Stargate Universe" for the Syfy Network. Smith also starred opposite Peter Gallagher in the drama The War Boys, landed a lead role in the independent thriller Red Hook, and returned to the big screen in the highly anticipated Murder on the Orient Express. Most recently he recurred on CW's "Gossip Girl" and starred in the Syfy original film Red Faction: Origins. He's also guest-starred on the Emmy Award-winning series, "Law & Order." He originally hails from Texas and in his spare time enjoys running.

Read the original story on Deadline.





