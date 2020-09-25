Brené Brown Will Be First Guest Back on RED TABLE TALK

Watch a promo below!

For their first episode back, Red Table Talk announced that Brené Brown is the first guest to (virtually) join Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy at the table for the series return on Facebook Watch. Catch a sneak peek of the episode below.

In the first episode, world-renowned expert and five-time bestselling author Brené Brown sits down to discuss shame, guilt, fear and self-doubt in a new episode of "Red Table Talk" coming to Facebook Watch on Monday, September 28 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. In the enlightening episode, Willow admits what it felt like to be shamed by her parents and Jada has a revelation about her codependency.

In upcoming episodes, special guests like Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham and Amber Rose come to the red table for raw, honest conversations on culturally relevant topics such as mom-shaming, sexual consent, and more.

See a sneak peek of the episode here.

View More TV Stories Related Articles