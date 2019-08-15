Breaking Glass Pictures and OUTshine Film Festival Present ALL MALE, ALL NUDE: JOHNSONS September 15

Breaking Glass Pictures and OUTshine Film Festival are proud to announce the World Premiere of the alluring documentary ALL MALE, ALL NUDE: JOHNSONS, sequel to the beloved documentary All Male, All Nude from director Gerald McCullouch. All Male, All Nude: Johnsons will premiere on Sunday, September 15 at 6:30PM at the Gateway Theater (1820 E. Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304). A pre-reception for VIP guests will begin at 5PM at the Modern Sixties Wine Lounge next to The Classic Gateway. An exclusive catered VIP afterparty at Johnsons, complete with open bar where guests are welcome to mingle with the chiseled centerpieces of the film, will follow the premiere. Finally, guests will be front and center to a special performance by acclaimed NYC musician Corey TuT performing songs from the film's soundtrack.

Journey into the unique world of male stripping at a small gay strip club located in America's Second Gayest City per capita in this follow up to the popular 2017 feature documentary All Male, All Nude.

All Male, All Nude: Johnsons is set in Florida's newest gay strip club, Johnsons, located in Wilton Manors, Florida and new home to the creator and owner of Johnsons - Matt Colunga, an award-winning body builder, who has been in the male entertainment industry for 23 years and was introduced in the first film.

From 42-year-old Matt, to 26-year-old Alexander, who spends his days dressed as Spider-Man creating early memories for children at kid parties and spends his nights stripping down to his G-String for gay men, to single fathers and young men putting themselves through college with their stripping income, to entertainers in the adult film world - the men who compose the heart of Johnsons are diverse, unique and captivating.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerald McCullouch (Daddy, the BearCity franchise, CSI). McCullouch has spent over 10 years uncovering the world of male stripping with this second Cinéma Vérité feature length documentary. Best known for his 10 seasons as "Bobby Dawson" on CSI and his critically acclaimed performances as "Roger" in the Bear City franchise McCullouch recently guest starred on FBI, TYLER PERRY'S THE HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS and will appear in an upcoming Netflix series.

McCullouch's award-winning directorial debut feature film, Daddy, received international distribution and critical praise. His filmmaking has received multiple awards beginning with his highly praised short film The Moment After. He served as Co-Executive Producer of the LGBT niche franchise of Bear City films starring alongside Kathy Najimy and Richard Riehle. McCullouch has received featured articles in leading media including The New York Post, The New York Daily News and the LA Daily News, Entertainment Weekly and Us Weekly, was honored by OUT magazine as one of the year's most compelling people - and even wound up on the notorious Page Six more than once.

Watch the trailer here:





