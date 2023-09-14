Bravo's WINTER HOUSE Gets a Shakeup For New Season With VANDERPUMP RULES & BELOW DECK Stars

Get ready for fresh powder, surprising new faces and a flurry of drama when the third season of “Winter House” premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will stream next day on Peacock.

For the first time, the ultimate Bravo crossover heads west to Steamboat Springs, Colo., where an eclectic group of Bravolebrities will stay under one roof for an unforgettable two-week vacation.

Housemates include Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke and Danielle Olivera of “Summer House”; KATIE Flood, Alex Propson and Malia White of the “Below Deck” franchise; Tom Schwartz of “Vanderpump Rules”; Jordan Emanuel of “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard”; Brian Benni of “Family Karma”; and Casey Craig making her Bravo debut.

Also visiting the cabin this season are Jason Cameron of “Winter House”; Sam Feher of “Summer House”; and Rhylee Gerber, Aesha Scott and Capt. Sandy Yawn of the “Below Deck” franchise.

Despite being the only married man in the house, Kyle Cooke (“Summer House”) still loves to party with his single friends and hopes to watch sparks fly between them. He’s looking forward to getting some work-free time to bond with his wife, Amanda Batula (“Summer House”), but after a sudden illness delays her arrival out west, an even more unexpected situation comes their way.

After a stressful year including a divorce, business struggles and now being in the thick of one of the biggest pop culture scandals of all time, Tom Schwartz (“Vanderpump Rules”) is ready for a much-needed escape to reconnect with himself. While finding a relationship is not on his list of priorities this vacation, he finds himself surprised to be crushing on a housemate while struggling to allow himself to finally move on from his past.

Fresh out of a breakup, Danielle Olivera (“Summer House”) is ready to put herself back out there. Hoping to move forward, she’s LOOKING FOR a hot vacation hookup and quickly finds herself falling for one her housemates. She’s excited about this potential romance, but will her past prevent her from doing what she really wants?

Jordan Emanuel (“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard”) is the queen of putting herself in uncomfortable positions in an effort for self-growth. She comes to Steamboat for just that as she tries winter sports for the first time and aims to land a fling for the two-week vacation. However, Jordan is taken aback when a few of the men in the house don’t immediately fall for her charming ways.

Feeling the steady pressure from his parents, Brian Benni (“Family Karma”) is ready to meet “the one” and settle down. In the hopes of living out his very own rom-com in a winter wonderland, Brian casts a wide net, but his unique way of flirting doesn’t seem to be immediately reciprocated by the women of the house. Will he be able to find the girl of his dreams to keep him warm?

Kory Keefer (“Winter House”) arrives at the house ready to party and in a bit of a gray area with Sam Feher (“Summer House”), whom he met last summer. With no official label on their “situationship,” Kory tries to figure out how much freedom he has, especially after catching the eyes of a few of his new single housemates. Will he cross the line …once he figures out where it lies?

After a long-term relationship and seven-month dry spell, yachtie Malia White (“Below Deck Mediterranean”) is LOOKING FOR some action off the water and is ready to showcase her old stomping grounds of Colorado to the rest of the group.

Single and ready to mingle, Malia’s bestie KATIE Flood (“Below Deck Mediterranean”) has spent the better part of the last decade traveling the world, making connections wherever she goes. However, when she finds herself connecting with someone in the house who’s the opposite of her usual type, she wonders if she’ll be able to handle such a sensitive guy.

Trading in his flip-flops for snow boots, Alex Propson (“Below Deck Sailing Yacht”) arrives from Fort Lauderdale with his long hair and free-spirited attitude. A natural-born flirt, Alex wastes no time getting to know the ladies in the house, but is quickly called out by one for his game being a bit too obvious.

Casey Craig is a cryptocurrency professional and former competitive skier who is ready to take a break from her demanding job and show off her skills on the mountain as she establishes herself in this new group of friends.

“Winter House” is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Brittany Nabors serving as executive producers.

Watch the trailer here: