Bravo's SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY Will Have First Reunion on Andy Cohen's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Bravo’s “Southern Hospitality” will be sitting down with Andy Cohen for their first-ever reunion on an upcoming episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Joining from the clubhouse, host Andy Cohen sits down with Leva Bonaparte and her larger-than-life staff at Republic, including Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Will Kulp, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, Emmy Sharrett, and Lucía Peña as they reflect on this season’s biggest moments.

Bravo’s “Southern Hospitality” reunion premieres on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The “Southern Hospitality” season two finale airs Thursday, Feb. 15 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Watch the preview for the reunion here:

COMING UP ON THE “SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY” REUNION

The Republic crew sits down for an emotional reunion after a rollercoaster season. Leva sheds light on the dramatic staff shake-ups at her KING Street mainstay, and Mia and Lucía have the chance to say their piece. Maddi and Bradley go head-to-head over the infidelity rumors that have strained their friendship, leading Andy to question Maddi about the surprising voice recording.

As the fiery friends rehash their trip to Miami, the girls call out Oisin’s outburst on the beach, Lucía and Bradley clear the air about their hookup and where they stand now, and Joe finds himself in the hot seat for exposing the cast's group chat to Maddi. When the time comes for Joe to explain himself, Emmy is brought to tears as she and Will double down and hold him accountable for his questionable loyalty. The group shares an update on their dating lives before TJ drops a major bombshell about rumors of a recent hookup in the Bravo universe, once again putting Joey-bottles on the defensive.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” is produced by Embassy Row. Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly, John Jude Schultz and Andy Cohen executive produce.

