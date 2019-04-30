Bravo to Premiere VANDERPUMP RULES Three-Part Reunion

Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" three-part reunion kicks off on Monday, May 6 at 9pm ET/PT. Host Andy Cohen sits down with Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former SURvers Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Special guests include Billie Lee, Beau Clark and Raquel Leviss.

Reunion Part 1: Monday, May 6 at 9pm ET/PT

In the shocking first hour of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, host Andy Cohen sits down with the gang from SUR to discuss Brittany's surprising engagement, the rap that ended James' friendship with Jax, and the trials and tribulations of Tom and Tom's first year in business with Lisa Vanderpump. James's girlfriend Raquel Leviss answers questions about her boyfriend's alleged infidelity, while Jax and James go head to head over vicious Twitter allegations, and Scheana confronts Lala about hiding her TRUE LIFE and relationship.

Reunion Part 2: Monday, May 13 at 9pm ET/PT

The reunion continues as Lala and James argue over the demise of their friendship, Katie defends her ultimatum to Lisa Vanderpump, and Ariana and Lala reveal the steamy details of their backseat hook-up. Special guest Billie Lee dishes on the "Girls Night In" fiasco, her feud with Lala, and her secret hook-up with another cast member. Stassi explains the origins of her now-famous #OOTD Day, and Sandoval takes Andy Cohen for a wild ride in the TomTom motorcycle sidecar.

Reunion Part 3: Monday, May 20 at 9pm ET/PT

The "Vanderpump Rules" reunion comes to a dramatic close as Stassi and Katie argue with Kristen over her tumultuous relationship with Carter, Jax answers for his bad behavior toward Brittany's family, and Scheana reveals the surprising results of her penguin gift to "best friend" Adam. Stassi's boyfriend Beau Clark makes an appearance and opens up about their dramatic fights in Mexico and the future of their relationship. Tom Schwartz defends his manhood, while Jax discusses whether his own mother will be invited to his wedding, and Lisa warns James that his outbursts and aggression may cause him to lose what little support he has left.





Related Articles View More TV Stories