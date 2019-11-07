Bravo Will Premiere the New Season of VANDERPUMP RULES This January

Vanderpump Rules" premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Watch a sneak peak below!

Returning for season eight are Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former SURvers: Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Beau Clark and new staff Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens and Raquel Leviss also join the cast.





Related Articles View More TV Stories