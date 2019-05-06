Bravo Media Announces New Espionage-Inspired Competition Series

Bravo Media is expanding its slate of originals with the new series, "Spy Games," following ten daring individuals who will battle it out in the ultimate game of espionage, it was announced today by Rachel Smith, Senior Vice President, Development, Bravo Media. The series will air later this year.

Hosted by model and martial artist Mia Kang, "Spy Games" is a sophisticated strategy-based series in a genre Bravo viewers know and love; competition reality. Inspired by a once secret World War II government program called "Station S," the show will follow ten competitors living together on a compound as they are challenged to figure out the secrets their fellow players are keeping. Training and judging them in the art of espionage are "The Assessors" - Douglas Laux, Evy Poumpouras and Erroll Southers - three former intelligence professionals from the CIA, Secret Service and FBI, respectively, who will create missions and tests designed to push contestants to their breaking points as well as determine who stays and who goes home. These bold contestants may think they have what it takes to live out their spy fantasies, but as they're eliminated one-by-one, they quickly realize this game may be more mentally and physically challenging than they bargained for. However, they all must keep their eyes on the prize since only one contestant can come out on top and walk away with a $100,000.

"Spy Games" is produced by Kinetic Content (part of RED ARROW Studios) with Chris Coelen, Karrie Wolfe, Eric Detwiler, John Saade, David Burris and Andrew Wallace serving as executive producers.

Bravo Media is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network has a diverse slate of original programming that includes the scripted anthology series "Dirty John," along with unscripted favorites such as Emmy Award-winning "Top Chef" & "Project Runway," "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises. Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Available in 87 million homes, Bravo is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Watch Bravo anywhere: on demand, online, or across mobile and connected TVs. Bravo has been an NBCUniversal cable network since December 2002 and first launched in December 1980.





