Box Office Report: TOY STORY 4 Wins the Weekend with $118 Million

Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4 won the weekend box office with an estimated $118 million. The film fell short of the studio's $140+ million expectations. The film's performance is, however, the best of the franchise, beating Toy Story 3's $110.3 million opening in 2010.

Internationally, Toy Story 4 brought in $120 million form 37 markets and had a $238 million global launch.

UA Releasing's Child's Play came in at second place with an estimated $14 million.

Disney's Aladdin landed at third place with an estimated $12.2 million, dipping just -29.5% as it enters its fifth week in release with a domestic total of almost $288 million. Internationally, the film added nearly $33 million this weekend for an overseas total that of $522.6 million and a global tally topping $810 million.

Sony's Men in Black International dropped -64% in its second weekend with an estimated $10.75 million and a domestic cume that now totals just over $52 million. Internationally, the film added just over $30 million for an international total of $129 million and a worldwide total just over $182 million.

Universal and Illumination's THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 rounds out the top five, which dipped -58% with an estimated $10.3 million for the weekend. The film's domestic total now stands at $117.5 million. The film also added another $10.8 million internationally this weekend for an overseas total of over $77 million and a global tally just shy of $195 million.

Lionsgate's release of Summit's Anna just missed the top ten, debuting with an estimated $3.5 million. In limited release, Neon's Wild Rose opened in four theaters with an estimated $56,183 ($14,046 PTA); Magnolia's Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am opened in four theaters with an estimated $44,000 ($11,000 PTA); Metrograph re-released A Bigger Splash in one New York location with an estimated $18,000; and IFC's The Quiet One opened in six locations with $10,561 ($1,760 PTA).

