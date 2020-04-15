Bowen Yang Joins Quibi's TRIP from Joel Kim Booster

Quibi announced today that Bowen Yang ('SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE') has joined Joel Kim Booster's comedy series 'TRIP.' Stephen Dunn is attached to direct the comedy series that is created and written by Booster.

Created by Joel Kim Booster and set on the iconic Fire Island, 'TRIP' is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The story centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

Yang stars as Bowen, Joel's wise and witty best friend.

Bowen Yang is currently a featured player for "Saturday Night Live" after beginning as a writer last season. He also co-stars on the Comedy Central show "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens." He is the co-host of the acclaimed podcast "Las Culturistas" and its live show, "I Don't Think So, Honey," which has sold out multiple venues nationally and been featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Today." Yang has appeared as a guest star on HBO's "High Maintenance," Comedy Central's "Broad City," and in the feature "Isn't It Romantic."

Stephen Dunn is a Canadian-born award-winning writer/director based in Los Angeles. Most recently, Stephen co-wrote and directed the episode "The Son" from season one of Apple+'s critically-acclaimed series Little America. The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "But the season's finale, "The Son", centered on a persecuted Syrian man (Haaz Sleiman) searching for a queer oasis, might well be its pinnacle, as well as the series' baldest gambit to replace the Statue of Liberty."

Stephen is also Executive Producing, writing, and will direct the reimagining of the iconic series Queer as Folk for the new NBCUniversal streaming service, Peacock.

Stephen's debut feature, Closet Monster, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, where it won the Canada Goose Award for Best Canadian Feature. Indiewire said of the film: "Closet Monster" may feature a talking hamster and a hefty volume of very bloody flashbacks-turned-fantasy, but Oscar's issues continually remain real and relatable. Dunn plays around with perspective and style, but all THE FLASH doesn't obscure the film's emotion and heart, which are deep and true." The film was released theatrically by Strand.

Previously, Stephen's short film series titled Pop-Up Porno premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. These shorts feature wild (and true) online-dating confessions curated by Stephen, who then worked with visual artists to translate them into pop-up-book form.





Related Articles View More TV Stories