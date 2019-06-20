Boomerang to Premiere New Series SCOOBY-DOO AND GUESS WHO?

On Thursday, June 27, the Boomerang streaming service will debut Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?. New episodes will roll out weekly, with the season finale streaming Thursday, Sept. 19.

Starting in July, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? will also air weekly on Cartoon Network in the US as well as roll out globally on Boomerang linear later this year.

The Mystery Inc. gang - Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo - are facing their toughest mysteries yet but have no fear because help is on the way! Each week, the gang is joined by a different, special celebrity guest and together, those "meddling kids" will get to the bottom of any mystery.

Can't Wait? Here's a Sneak Peek of the All-New Series:

THE SEASON ONE CELEBRITY GUEST LINE-UP INCLUDES:

Chris Paul **PREMIERE EPISODE**

Sia

Wanda Sykes

Ricky Gervais

Wonder Woman (voiced by Rachel Kimsey)

Weird Al Yankovic

Kenan Thompson

AND SO MANY MORE...

Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White)

Penn & Teller

Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy)

Jim Gaffigan

Abraham Lincoln (voiced by John DiMaggio)

Sherlock Holmes (voiced by Ian James Corlett)



