Boomerang to Premiere New Series SCOOBY-DOO AND GUESS WHO?
On Thursday, June 27, the Boomerang streaming service will debut Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?. New episodes will roll out weekly, with the season finale streaming Thursday, Sept. 19.
Starting in July, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? will also air weekly on Cartoon Network in the US as well as roll out globally on Boomerang linear later this year.
The Mystery Inc. gang - Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo - are facing their toughest mysteries yet but have no fear because help is on the way! Each week, the gang is joined by a different, special celebrity guest and together, those "meddling kids" will get to the bottom of any mystery.
Can't Wait? Here's a Sneak Peek of the All-New Series:
THE SEASON ONE CELEBRITY GUEST LINE-UP INCLUDES:
Chris Paul **PREMIERE EPISODE**
Sia
Wanda Sykes
Ricky Gervais
Wonder Woman (voiced by Rachel Kimsey)
Weird Al Yankovic
Kenan Thompson
AND SO MANY MORE...
Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White)
Penn & Teller
Batman (voiced by Kevin Conroy)
Jim Gaffigan
Abraham Lincoln (voiced by John DiMaggio)
Sherlock Holmes (voiced by Ian James Corlett)