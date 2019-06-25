Bobby Flay Brings Two New Series to Food Network

Culinary icon and acclaimed Food Network host Bobby Flay heats things up this summer with the premiere of two new series. On BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon, Bobby goes head-to-head against fellow Iron Chef Michael Symon in this four-episode stunt, as Bobby and Michael coach eight of the country's most respected BBQ challengers for bragging rights. InThe Flay List, Bobby visits the culinary spots he has frequented for years with daughter Sophie, as they experience classic locations and dishes, with Sophie introducing her dad to her latest discoveries.

"Bobby Flay is a leading authority when it comes to grilling, and a fierce competitor, so it is only fitting that Bobby treats viewers to a BBQ competition against Iron Chef and best friend, Michael Symon, for the ultimate in bragging rights," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Bobby's daughter Sophie Flay also joins Food Network this summer, as Bobby and Sophie share some of their favorite culinary destinations, giving audiences a personal and playful look on their picks that are perfect for all generations, as only a father and daughter can."

Culinary superstars, Iron Chefs and best of friends, Bobby Flay and Michael Symon, compete against each other in the new Food Network competition BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon, premiering Thursday, August 1st at 9pm ET/PT. Over four one-hour episodes, Bobby and Michael mentor eight pitmasters at the famed Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, with barbecue battles to determine which challenger reigns supreme. While Michael and Bobby compete to inspire and coach their teams, a panel of judges, consisting of grilling experts Moe Cason, Chris Lilly and Amy Mills, decide which chefs will flame out. In the end, one competitor will earn the title of "Master of Cue" and star in their own digital series on FoodNetwork.com. Challenges during the season include a regional BBQ challenge, testing the pitmasters' ability to cook any style; and Bobby and Michael battling in a high "steaks" challenge utilizing Tomahawk Ribeye. The final two pitmasters will meet in a BBQ battle for the ages, but when the sun sets, only one competitor will walk away with claim to the title and their own digital series. Fans that can't wait for the premiere, starting Monday, July 29th viewers can watch the competitors compete in culinary challenges that will push their skills to the limit in the digital companion series BBQ Brawl: The Pre-Heat on the Food Network app.

On Thursday, August 22nd at 10:30pm ET/PT, Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie hit the streets in six half-hour episodes IN SEARCH OF the greatest local dishes around, in the new series The Flay List. During the season Bobby and Sophie visit the ever-buzzing Chelsea Market for some tacos at Los Tacos No.1, while grabbing creamy Italian gelato for dessert at Bobby's favorite, L'Arte del Gelato. Afterwards, Sophie takes Bobby to Greenpoint, Brooklyn, for her taco pick at hotspot Oxomoco. In another episode Bobby and Sophie start the day with a joy ride on bikes as they head to the Lower East Side for Sophie's pick, Sweet Chick. After the meal, they check out Morgenstern's gourmet ice cream parlor that Bobby's been dying to try, before heading to Bobby's pick of Blue Ribbon, where he spent a lot of time early in his career. Other episodes include stops at J.G. Melon for Bobby's burger selection, Sophie's taste for Detroit-style pizza at Emily,and a stroll to Korea Town for some dessert at Grace Street Café, followed by a steak dinner at Bobby's old school pick, Wolfgang's Steakhouse.

Fans can check out Food Network platforms all summer long for more on BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon and The Flay List, including hilarious behind-the-scenes videos of Bobby and Michael as they play barbecue guessing games, take our BFF quiz, and undergo a series of blindfolded taste tests. To catch the winning pitmaster's digital series, visit FoodNetwork.com/BBQBrawl. To learn more about the restaurants visited by Bobby and Sophie, and to watch insider videos from set, fans can visit FoodNetwork.com/TheFlayList. Follow along and join the conversation using #BBQBrawl and#TheFlayList for more exclusive content.









