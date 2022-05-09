Bob the Drag Queen & Monét X Change Announce 'Sibling Rivalry' Live Tour

Super power comedy duo Bob The Drag Queen and Monét X Change have announced they are hitting the road this fall with their first-ever "Sibling Rivalry Live" show presented by Obsessed and powered by Five Senses Reeling.

The tour will kick off September 14 in St. Louis, MO and weave throughout Nashville, Boston, Washington DC, New York and other major cities thru October 6. A complete list of tour dates is listed below.

Known for their honest & hilarious comedic observations on their ever-popular Sibling Rivalry podcast HERE, Bob & Monét will take it 10 steps further with the outrageous "Sibling Rivalry Live" show.

This Sibling Rivalry has reached a new dimension in a multi-media extravaganza that takes us through the television tubes on a quest to settle the ultimate dispute. Sit back, relax and DON'T touch that remote because this is a battle royale of lip-syncs, costume changes, and low blows you do not want to miss. Are you team Bob or team Monét? Get your tickets now and tune in to the in-person Pay-Per-View event of the year.

"I am willing to go on the record saying that this is the BEST time I have ever had on stage...PERIODT!" enthused Monét

While Bob fully agrees with Monét saying, "I am willing to go on the record to say this is the BEST time Monét has ever had on stage... PERIODT!"

Presale for Bob & Monét's Patreon begins Wednesday, May 11 at 12 pm PST. General Presale begins Thursday, May 12 at 12 pm PST and General on-sale ticketing begins Friday, May 13 at 12 pm PST.

*Onesie Party* Upgrade Package

Photo opportunity with the Bob and Monét

Priority early entry to the venue

Early opportunity to shop tour merchandise

Sibling Rivalry Tour autographed poster

Exclusive Sibling Rivalry Tour Pin Set

Official Sibling Rivalry Tour souvenir laminate and lanyard

PACKAGE DOES NOT INCLUDE A TICKET TO THE SHOW. NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES

Tickets available at www.BobandMonet.com. Ticket prices range from $35 - $100 with upgrade packages ranging from $125 - $150.

Tour Dates

9/14 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

9/16 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

9/17 Columbus, OH Southern Theatre

9/19 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theatre

9/22 Boston, MA The Wilbur

9/24 New York, NY Town Hall

9/25 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

9/26 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

9/28 Richmond, VA the National

9/29 Raleigh, NC Carolina Theatre

9/30 Charleston, SC The Charleston Music Hall

10/2 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live Orlando

10/3 Atlanta, GA Center Stage Theater

10/6 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall