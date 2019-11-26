Blake Griffin Tapped to Host 31 DAYS OF HOLLYWOOD SURVIVAL

Comedy Central today announced that Blake Griffin, professional basketball star and accomplished Roaster, will host "31 Days of Holiday Survival," a month of programming dedicated to getting you through the holidays with your sanity intact. As host, Griffin will star in interstitial sketches complementing "31 Days" programming on Comedy Central, with additional content rolling out on social and digital platforms throughout the month. Watch Griffin in the "31 Days" trailer below.

Digital components include the launch of the As Seen on CC store, an e-comm destination based on Comedy Central's popular digital original series. Visit asseenoncc.com to get the best gifts to make it through the most stressful time of the year.

This is the second consecutive holiday season of "31 Days" on Comedy Central, and Chappelle's Show will again kick off the new year with a full-day marathon on January 1.

Watch the trailer below.

Programming for "31 Days of Holiday Survival" includes (subject to change):

Movie Stunts:

Saturday, 12/7: Bad Santa 2 Double Dip

Saturday, 12/14: Dynamic Duos Saturday. Movies include Chips, Wedding Crashers, 21 Jump Street

Saturday, 12/21: Family Insanity Saturday. Movies include Meet the Parents, Dirty Grandpa, additional TBA.

Saturday, 12/28 and 12/29: At Home with the Fam Weekend (working title). Movies include Office Space, Meet the Parents, The Internship, 21 Jump Street, Wedding Crashers and more

Seasonal Episodes, Movies and Specials:

Tuesday, 12/24: The Office Christmas Party - Holiday-themed episodes of The Officeback-to-back

Wednesday 12/25: Holiday-themed episodes of South Park, Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special back-to-back, Bad Santa 2

Tuesday, 12/31: SOUTH PARK Marathon

January 1: Chappelle's Show Marathon





