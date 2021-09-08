Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, & More Will Appear At MTV's VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

MTV has announced a new lineup of appearances for the 2021 Video Music Awards. Hosted by Doja Cat, the awards are Sunday, September 12 on MTV.

The following names will take the stage as presenters at this year's show: Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Halle Bailey, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Conor McGregor, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles, and Travis Barker.

In addition to presenting, Travis Barker will also take the iconic "VMAs" stage, joining Machine Gun Kelly for the world premiere performance of their new single "papercuts".

As previously announced, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots will perform at the ceremony. The legendary Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever MTV "VMAs" Global Icon Award at this year's show. The band will also perform at this year's show, marking their return to the "VMAs" stage for the first time since 2007.