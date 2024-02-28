Billy Porter And More To Celebrate Elton John And Bernie Taupin Receiving The Gershwin Prize In All-Star Tribute

Artists from across the musical spectrum will join the national library and U.S. leaders to honor the great songwriting duo of Elton John and Bernie Taupin in the nation's capital on Wednesday, March 20, as they are awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song during an all-star tribute concert.

The lineup will include performances by 2020 Gershwin Prize honoree Garth Brooks, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Metallica, Maren Morris, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth and Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, along with appearances by John and Taupin. Porter will host the television event. The concert is by invitation only.

PBS stations nationwide will premiere the concert — “Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” — at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, April 8 (check local listings), available via broadcast and streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App as part of the co-produced Emmy Award-winning music series. It will also be available to U.S. Department of Defense locations around the world via the American Forces Network.

Taupin will also appear at the Library of Congress on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. ET as part of the Live! at the Library series in conversation with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. The event is open to the public. Register for tickets here.

A once-in-a-lifetime meeting brought John, a young piano player, and lyricist Taupin together in 1967, and they have forged a songwriting partnership that continues after more than 50 years.

“Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” “Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” are just a few songs they wrote together that became timeless standards. Not to mention the fun they had with “Bennie and The Jets” and “Crocodile Rock,” which became their first No. 1 single in the U.S. in 1973.

“Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives. Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists,” Hayden said. “More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We're proud to honor Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers.”

About the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Bestowed in recognition of the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is the nation's highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music. The honoree is selected by the Librarian of Congress in consultation with a board of scholars, producers, performers, songwriters and music specialists. Previous recipients are Paul Simon; Stevie Wonder; Sir Paul McCartney; songwriting duo Burt Bacharach and Hal David; Carole King; Billy Joel; Willie Nelson; Smokey Robinson; Tony Bennett; Emilio and Gloria Estefan; Garth Brooks; Lionel Richie; and Joni Mitchell.

Established in 2007, the prize honors living musical artists whose contributions in the field of popular song exemplify the standard of excellence associated with George and Ira Gershwin. Criteria for selection include: artistic merit; influence in promoting music as a vehicle of cultural understanding; impact and achievement in entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations of musicians.

The Gershwin name is used in connection with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song courtesy of the families of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin. GERSHWIN is a registered trademark of Gershwin Enterprises.

“Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” is a co-production of WETA Washington, D.C.; Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc.; and the Library of Congress.

About the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress is the world's largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov; access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov; and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 42 million adults on linear primetime television, more than 15 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, and 56 million people view PBS content on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions.

Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS Learning Media for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org.