Billy Joel Concert to be Rebroadcast by CBS Following Error

CBS has announced that it will reair the broadcast of Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden after accidentally cutting off the special on Sunday.

In some time zones, during a performance of the Billy Joel staple Piano Man, the broadcast of the special was cut short due to a "network programming timing error," according to CBS.

"We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song," the statement continued.

The entire special will be rebroadcast on April 19 at 9:00PM ET/PT for fans to tune into the uninterrupted performance.

Billy Joel is one of the world’s most iconic musicians, having received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards, in December 2013. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for “Movin' Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.