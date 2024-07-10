Bill Burr's Next Stand-Up Special Finds Home at Hulu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hulu has announced that Bill Burr will premiere his next special as part of its new stand-up comedy brand. Taped in late June at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Burr’s eighth stand-up special will launch on Hulu, as well as on Disney+ outside the U.S. The special’s title, launch date on platforms and other information will be announced at a later date. The special joins Jim Gaffigan’s special, “The Skinny,” which Hulu announced in May to kick off the new comedy brand, as part of monthly stand up special launches, beginning with Gaffigan’s this November.

An Emmy® and GRAMMY® Award nominee, Burr is regarded as a singular voice of his generation, defining his own path as a world-renowned comedian, director/writer/producer/star of a No. 1 film on Netflix, critically acclaimed dramatic and comedic actor, writer, producer and a genre-defining podcaster. In 2024, Burr is touring arenas and theaters with his Bill Burr Live tour. He performed at Gillette Stadium for Tom Brady’s induction into the Patriot’s Hall of Fame and can be seen as JFK in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix film, “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.” In October, Burr’s film “Old Dads,” which he directed, co-wrote and stars in, premiered as the No. 1 film globally on Netflix for two straight weeks and had over 40 million streams. Other film roles include “LEO” alongside Adam Sandler, “The KING of Staten Island” with Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei, and “The Frontrunner” starring Hugh Jackman. Burr’s TV roles include his scene-stealing, fan-favorite role as Migs Mayfeld in “The Mandalorian”; Coach Bobson on the hit FX on Hulu series, “Reservation Dogs”; and Saul Goodman’s henchman, Kuby, on “Breaking Bad.” In 2023, Burr was the first comedian to perform at the 5,000-seat ancient Roman amphitheater, The Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, Greece; and in 2022, he made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.

Hulu’s new comedy brand will bow in November with Jim Gaffigan and additional comics will be announced at a future date with launch dates for those specials and other information to follow. Hulu will additionally launch a curated collection of licensed stand-up specials ranging from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.

Hulu is the industry leader in comedy, as the home to comedy series from Hulu Originals, FX, ABC Entertainment and 20th Animation, as well as legacy shows from 20th Century Fox, ABC Signature and acquired series. At the most recent Emmy Awards, Hulu dominated the Comedy Series category in nominations and wins from “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Abbott Elementary.”

Photo Credit: Koury Angelo

Comments