Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles to Host 'The Big Night Out'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles to Host 'The Big Night Out'

BBBSLA will host  The Big Night Out on Thursday, November 10th at Neuehouse Hollywood.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) will host The Big Night Out on Thursday, November 10th at Neuehouse Hollywood. The event will kick off at 6:30PM, with red carpet arrivals.

The program will honor Meredith O'Sullivan, Co-Founder, & Co-CEO, The LEDE Company, with the Sherry Lansing Award presented by Jennifer Garner; Andy Grammer, singer, songwriter, and producer, will virtually accept the Defender of Potential Award, Jhoanna Alba, CEO/Founder Alba Legacy and Fashion Designer, will receive the Trailblazer Award. Jhoanna's mentor, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, will participate virtually with a special video message.

Troy Carter, founder & CEO of Venice Music will receive the Walt Disney Man of the Year Award. BBBSLA Junior Board Co-Chair Jerome Caldwell and his "little brother" Jaylen will be presented the National BIG BROTHER & Little Brother of the Year Award by Former NFL Bengals wide receiver and Oscar Winner Matt Cherry.

The "Big Night Out" Gala benefits youth facing adversity from underserved communities in Los Angeles by providing and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships.

"We are incredibly grateful to this year's exceptional slate of honorees who believe wholeheartedly in the power of mentorship.We look forward to honoring their dedication and generosity to BBBSLA," said Lauren Plichta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

Honorees will receive their awards during the ceremony.

Founder and CEO of Venice Music Troy Carter will be honored with the Walt Disney Man of the Year Award, presented to an individual who sets a high standard of excellence in their professional accomplishments, personal humanitarianism and has made a significant impact in the areas of youth empowerment.

Meredith O'Sullivan, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of The Lede Company, a former mentor in BBBSLA's Women in Entertainment Mentorship program, will be honored with the 2022 Sherry Lansing Award in recognition of her personal and professional commitment to mentorship. The award was established in honor of Sherry Lansing to recognize women in entertainment for their professional accomplishments, exemplary commitment to making our community a better place and investing in the next generation of leaders.

Jhoanna Alba, CEO/Founder Alba Legacy and Fashion Designer, will be honored with the 2022 Trailblazer Award. The award recognizes individuals who have been a driving force in the mentoring movement, believing that a mentor can unlock the potential that lives in each of us, regardless of our circumstances or background, and believes in the vision of BBBSLA; that all youth achieve their full potential.

Andy Grammer is the recipient of the Defender of Potential Award. BBBSLA has embraced its role not only as "Defenders of Potential" of the youth they serve, but also "Defenders of Futures" for every young person in Los Angeles.

The evening includes a performance by MAJOR, music by DJ Tye Hollywood, cocktails, canapes, food stations and a night full of inspiration and possibilities.

Join the generous sponsors, which include Shamrock Holdings, The LEDE Company, Apple TV+, City National Bank, Kirkland & Ellis, Bad Robot Productions, CIT, The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Amazon, Disney, Mar Vista Investment Partners, The Smidt Foundation, The Sherry Lansing Foundation, SoundCloud and Union Bank along with many other partners and donors, in supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles's "The BIG NIGHT OUT Gala.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



