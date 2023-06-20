Bianca Del Rio to Host Hulu's PRIDE NEVER STOPS Campaign

Hulu will be livestreaming five major Pride marches throughout the month, including three nationwide on June 25.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident Photo 4 Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

Theatre Queens
Click Here for More on Theatre Queens
Bianca Del Rio to Host Hulu's PRIDE NEVER STOPS Campaign

Drag superstar Bianca Del Rio is hosting Hulu's upcoming "Pride Never Stops" pass the mic campaign.

Variety reports that Hulu will be livestreaming five major Pride marches throughout the month, including three nationwide on June 25. Cities that will be covered include New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

The streams will feature influencers from around the country who will serve as digital correspondents in their respective city. Their videos will be shown throughout the livestream to provide a larger look at Pride celebrations nationwide. 

“As a child, growing up there was no drag celebrated on television. We never discussed it,” Del Rio said to Variety. “My first association with anything gay was from the TV show ‘Solid Gold.’ For me, it was exciting to even see Carol Burnett. It’s not that long ago that that was the world we were living in, which makes it really scary. A lot of us elder gays are experiencing this happen again, which is complete insanity.”

Bianca Del Rio is the season six winner of the hit TV series RuPaul's Drag Race and is the current host of The Pit Stop after show. Del Rio was also seen in the West End and Los Angeles productions of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The beloved entertainer emerged on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag superstar earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, performing sold-out shows around the world, gaining critical acclaim from The New York Times, penning a book, "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio."

From her homebase in Los Angeles, Bianca Del Rio continues to tour the world captivating fans with her sharp wit, dismembering humor, and perceptive commentary in a brash, metro kick to the ego-everything and everyone is her target.

ABC News Live will also feature Hulu’s “Pride Never Stops” campaign during its broadcast, with drag legend and “Drag Me to Dinner” star Bianca Del Rio kicking off a “Pass the Mic” initiative, encouraging community members to share how their pride never stops. 

Throughout “Pride Across America,” stars of the new Hulu Original series “Drag Me to Dinner” Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Murray Hill, and Haneefah Wood, influencers Kaycee Clark, Aura Mayari and more will answer the “pass the mic” call, and let viewers know how they keep their pride going. 

ABC News' “Pride Across America” will begin June 25 at 11 a.m. EDT with a one-hour pre-show, followed by coverage of the pride marches, featuring special guests, inspiring content and more. Coverage will also be available to stream live to all Hulu subscribers.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: DRAG RACE Parodies FOOTLOOSE With Season 15 Rusical WIGLOOSE Photo
Video: DRAG RACE Parodies FOOTLOOSE With Season 15 Rusical WIGLOOSE

The remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 parodied Footloose in the season 15 Rusical, Wigloose, during the most recent episode of the hit MTV series. Watch a video of Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby taking on the Rusical now!

2
Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical Photo
Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical

The remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 are competing in the annual Rusical! This season, the Rusical is titled 'Wigloose,' a takeoff on the classic musical Footloose. Watch a sneak peek video of Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby preparing for the challenge!

3
Interview: How Marciax3 Brought Her Theatrical Talents to Drag Race Photo
Interview: How Marciax3 Brought Her Theatrical Talents to Drag Race

Many queens wrap up their experience on RuPaul's Drag Race with big dreams of what comes next. For some, that dream is Broadway (see Jinkx Monsoon slaying as Mama Morton in Chicago). Marcia Marcia Marcia has already been there done that... but really. As the resident Broadway baby of Season 15, Marcia let their theatrical talents shine throughout their time on the show, which sadly concluded last week.

4
Interview: Blair St. Clair Is Going Back to Their Musical Theatre Roots Photo
Interview: Blair St. Clair Is Going Back to Their Musical Theatre Roots

On February 2 and 3, The Green Room 42 will present the nightclub debut of Blair St. Clair, the drag star, recording artists and vocalist, in 'Legally Blair,' a new show about their life, liberty, and the pursuit of dreaming wide awake. Blair recently checked in with BroadwayWorld to chat all about the new show!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kenzo B Announces New Mixtape 'Top 2 Not 2'Kenzo B Announces New Mixtape 'Top 2 Not 2'
Radian Announce Noctilucent New Album 'Distorted Rooms'Radian Announce Noctilucent New Album 'Distorted Rooms'
Loveless Share New Single 'I Hope I'm Not Sick'Loveless Share New Single 'I Hope I'm Not Sick'
The Glorious Sons Announce North American TourThe Glorious Sons Announce North American Tour

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE