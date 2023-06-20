Bianca Del Rio to Host Hulu's PRIDE NEVER STOPS Campaign

Drag superstar Bianca Del Rio is hosting Hulu's upcoming "Pride Never Stops" pass the mic campaign.

Variety reports that Hulu will be livestreaming five major Pride marches throughout the month, including three nationwide on June 25. Cities that will be covered include New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

The streams will feature influencers from around the country who will serve as digital correspondents in their respective city. Their videos will be shown throughout the livestream to provide a larger look at Pride celebrations nationwide.

“As a child, growing up there was no drag celebrated on television. We never discussed it,” Del Rio said to Variety. “My first association with anything gay was from the TV show ‘Solid Gold.’ For me, it was exciting to even see Carol Burnett. It’s not that long ago that that was the world we were living in, which makes it really scary. A lot of us elder gays are experiencing this happen again, which is complete insanity.”

Bianca Del Rio is the season six winner of the hit TV series RuPaul's Drag Race and is the current host of The Pit Stop after show. Del Rio was also seen in the West End and Los Angeles productions of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The beloved entertainer emerged on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag superstar earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, performing sold-out shows around the world, gaining critical acclaim from The New York Times, penning a book, "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio."

From her homebase in Los Angeles, Bianca Del Rio continues to tour the world captivating fans with her sharp wit, dismembering humor, and perceptive commentary in a brash, metro kick to the ego-everything and everyone is her target.

ABC News Live will also feature Hulu’s “Pride Never Stops” campaign during its broadcast, with drag legend and “Drag Me to Dinner” star Bianca Del Rio kicking off a “Pass the Mic” initiative, encouraging community members to share how their pride never stops.

Throughout “Pride Across America,” stars of the new Hulu Original series “Drag Me to Dinner” Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Murray Hill, and Haneefah Wood, influencers Kaycee Clark, Aura Mayari and more will answer the “pass the mic” call, and let viewers know how they keep their pride going.

ABC News' “Pride Across America” will begin June 25 at 11 a.m. EDT with a one-hour pre-show, followed by coverage of the pride marches, featuring special guests, inspiring content and more. Coverage will also be available to stream live to all Hulu subscribers.