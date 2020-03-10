Bethany Joy Lenz and Michael Rady Give Viewers a Sneak Peek in 2020 SPRING FEVER PREVIEW SPECIAL

Bethany Joy Lenz ("A Valentine's Match") and Michael Rady ("Love to the Rescue") give viewers a sneak peek of their upcoming movies and the season's other movies in Hallmark Channel's "2020 Spring Fever Preview Special," premiering Saturday, March 21 (11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

During the half-hour special, Lenz and Rady share exclusive clips from the four all-new 2020 Spring Fever movies. "Home & Family's" Larissa Wohl stops by to share some adoptable puppies with the help of a special family who foster dogs to get them ready for adoption.

The movies previewed in the special include: Bethany Joy Lenz and Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") in "Just My Type," premiering Saturday, March 28 (9 p.m. ET/PT). Natalie Hall ("A Winter Princess," "Charmed") and Michael Rady ("Christmas at Pemberley Manor") in "You're Bacon Me Crazy," premiering Saturday, April 4 (9 p.m. ET/PT). Kat Graham ("The Vampire Diaries"), Kendrick Sampson ("How to Get Away with Murder") and Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Ray Donovan") in "Fashionably Yours," premiering Saturday, April 11 (9 p.m. ET/PT). Emilie Ullerup ("Chesapeake Shores") and Christopher Russell ("Love Unleashed") in "Nature of Love," premiering Saturday, April 18 (9 p.m. ET/PT).





