Benjie Porecki to Perform Live at The Grape in Ventura

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Keyboardist, Hammond B-3 organist, composer, and recording artist Benjie Porecki will perform at The Grape in Ventura, CA on Saturday, September 26th. Doors open at 7:30pm with the show starting at 8pm.

Porecki has built a career defined by soulful musicianship, inventive improvisation, and an unmistakable groove. Blending jazz, soul, blues, gospel, and funk, Porecki has earned recognition as both a dynamic bandleader and a sought-after collaborator, performing with artists including Carlos Santana, Buddy Guy, Chaka Khan, Maysa, Patti LaBelle, and Pieces of a Dream.

His latest album, Faster Than We Know, reached the JazzWeek Top 25 and continues to receive airplay on jazz stations throughout the United States and internationally. Whether performing on piano or Hammond B-3 organ, Porecki delivers an engaging live experience that combines original compositions with inspired improvisation, deep grooves, and genuine connection with audiences.

For the Ventura show, Porecki will be joined by drummer Greg Clark (Stanley Clarke, Snarky Puppy, John Mellencamp) and bassist CJ Alexander (Toni Braxton, Lana Del Rey, Flo Rida).

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 26th

Venue: The Grape, Ventura, CA

Doors: 7:30pm / Show: 8pm

Tickets: $20 Advance, $25 At The Door (one drink minimum per person)

About the Album: Faster Than We Know

Keyboardist Benjie Porecki performs eight originals and the classic 'Superstar' with his trio on Faster Than We Know, displaying a versatile style on piano, organ, electric piano, and clavinet. His music ranges from funky numbers to medium-tempo, gospel grooves, and soulful ballads.

Musicians on the album: Benjie Porecki – piano, organ, electric piano, keyboards; Cory Baker – bass; Mark Prince – drums.

Artist: Benjie Porecki

Title: FASTER THAN WE KNOW

Artist Website: www.benjieporecki.com

Release Date: March 2, 2026

Label: Funklove Productions

UPC Code: 195269404871

Tracklist

1. Chrysalis (Porecki) 5:00

2. Right Direction (Porecki) 4:44

3. Moving On (Porecki) 5:35

4. Headed Home (Porecki) 4:21

5. Make It Bring You Up (Porecki) 4:21

6. Superstar (Bramlett/Russell) 6:16

7. Fresh Start (Porecki) 4:36

8. It's Gonna Be Alright (Porecki) 5:20

9. Faster Than We Know (Porecki) 5:29

Total CD Time: 45:48

Following the success of his previous jazz trio release All that Matters, which peaked at #19 and landed at #93 for the year on JazzWeek, Benjie Porecki has recorded a new set of originals on Faster Than We Know that are uplifting, filled with catchy grooves, and showcase his warm and melodic playing. Tastefully accompanied by bassist Cory Baker and drummer Mark Prince, Porecki introduces eight colorful originals and one cover song that inspire some of his most expressive playing to date.

Faster Than We Know starts with the Latin-tinged 'Chrysalis,' a performance on which the keyboardist's expressive solo is an extension of the melody, while taking the piece to a few unexpected places. 'Right Direction,' one of several originals with a singable melody, has strong forward momentum and a determination that fits its title. 'Moving On' is a medium-tempo strut that brings Ramsey Lewis and George Duke to mind, while 'Headed Home' features a quietly sensitive and uplifting groove. The blending of Benjie Porecki's piano and organ on 'Make It Bring You Up' is quite noteworthy.

Bonnie Bramlett and Leon Russell's classic 'Superstar' is played as a tender ballad by Porecki on piano and is filled with raw emotion. The infectious, funky, head-bobbing, and multi-layered 'Fresh Start' is followed by 'It's Gonna Be Alright,' a relaxed but passionate gospel-oriented piece with the leader's organ in the foreground. The album concludes with the title cut, a laidback and thoughtful performance that has the composer acknowledging that while living day to day in the moment, life truly passes by faster than we know.

Benjie Porecki started on the trumpet as a child and gravitated to the piano shortly thereafter. A professional musician since the age of 15, he mastered the piano, organ, and synthesizer and has since performed with a wide variety of top artists, including Carlos Santana, Buddy Guy, Pieces of a Dream, Maysa, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Kirk Whalum, Tom Scott, Nnenna Freelon, and Chuck Brown, Take 6 among others, performing jazz, pop, funk, and R&B. His expansive musicality allows him to navigate various genres with ease, making him a top choice for artists looking to elevate their sound.

His eighth solo album, Faster Than We Know, is arguably Benjie Porecki's most rewarding recording to date. It serves as both a perfect introduction to his colorful keyboard playing, grooves, and writing, and a satisfying new acquisition for his fans.

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