Benedict Cumberbatch Joins Upcoming SPIDER-MAN Film as Doctor Strange

Strange will take on a mentor role in Peter Parker's life.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly join the next Tom Holland "Spider-Man" film, reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Doctor Strange.

Jon Watts returns to direct the film, which is related to the upcoming Sam Raimi Marvel movie "Multiverse of Madness."

Strange will step in for Tony Stark as a mentor to Peter Parker, says Deadline.

Benedict Cumberbatch attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and obtained a Master of Arts in Classical Acting. He first performed at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park in Shakespearean productions. He made his West End debut in Richard Eyre's revival of Hedda Gabler in 2005. He has also starred in the Royal National Theatre productions After the Dance (2010) and Frankenstein (2011). In 2015, he played William Shakespeare's Hamlet at the Barbican Theatre.



He is perhaps best-known for his performance on the television series Sherlock on the BBC (Emmy Award). His films include August: Osage County and The Imitation Game (Academy Award nomination).

