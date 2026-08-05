Ben Gleib Spoofs '80s Pop with a Lettuce-Themed Parody Song on GOOD NIGHT

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A run of real headlines about contaminated lettuce became the setup for a musical parody on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, where host Ben Gleib performed a live send-up of an '80s pop hit reimagined as a tribute to leafy greens. The segment, titled "Sweet Greens Are Made of These," cast Gleib as a fan honoring a fictional ethereal pop legend named Any Lettuce, playing off the real 1980s hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" to comment on America's ongoing lettuce safety issues.

Gleib framed the bit around his own claimed expertise on the subject, with the segment description noting he has tasted romaine, iceberg and frisée varieties. The performance folds a topical news hook, the recurring illnesses tied to America's lettuce, into a full musical parody number.

The segment aired as part of a full episode of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, which the show promotes alongside ticket and VIP information for live tapings. Viewers can watch the complete episode via the link included with the video, with new episodes released regularly on the show's YouTube channel.

The lettuce parody adds to a run of recent GOOD NIGHT segments blending topical satire with musical and comedic bits, following other recent episodes featuring extended guest interviews and post-show Nightcap segments with figures such as biohacking author Dave Asprey and internet personality Hannah Stocking.

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