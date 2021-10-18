Beanie Feldstein, MJ Rodriguez & More Join GIRLS CAN'T SHOOT (& OTHER LIES) Anthology Series

Mark Gordon Pictures have announced the cast for Girls Can't Shoot (& Other Lies), a new anthology series executive produced by Saorise Ronan. Beanie Feldstein, MJ Rodriguez, Jameela Jamil, Kat Dennings, and Lolly Adefope will lead the show.

Deadline reports that the first season will explore and challenge the expectations of women in storytelling by placing women at the center of traditionally male genres with a new slate of original, high concept, cinematic tales. The series will put the creative power solely into the hands of female filmmakers.

The series is based on the international bestselling essay collection Feminists DON'T Wear Pink (and Other Lies), which included essays written by the show's stars and Ronan.

Beanie Feldstein is currently starring in AMERICAN CRIME Story: Impeachment. She will star as Fanny Brice in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl. She previously appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!.

Michaela Jae (MJ) Rodriguez was seen in Ryan Murphy's hit series Pose. She previously starred as Audrey in Pasadena Playhouse's production of Little Shop of Horrors.