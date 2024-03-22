Bart Shatto & More to Star in FROM CORINNE'S HEART Musical Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production and rehearsals have begun in NYC for the new original musical film From Corinne’s Heart. Inspired by actual events, the film tells the story of Corinne, an exquisite lady of the arts who once dreamed of becoming a championship figure skater. However, late in her career, Corinne was diagnosed with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and cannot accept her misfortune until the love of Tony gives her hope and a small miracle.

The stellar cast features an array of incredible new talent along with Broadway veterans. Arielle Joy Hubbard as Corine, Scott Fraser O’Brien as Tony, Hannah Thompson as Anne, Davon Cochran as The Miracle Man, Bart Shatto as Doctor Gerard (Les Misérables, War Paint) and Keith Crowningshield as Mister Keith the physical therapist (Grand Hotel the Musical, Jelly’s Last Jam).

The musical film is directed, composed and written by Emmy Award Nominee Charles Mandracchia (Grand Hotel the Musical, South Pacific).