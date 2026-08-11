Babyface, Chanté Moore Deliver R&B Night at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

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Babyface and special guest Chanté Moore performed before an Atlanta crowd at Wolf Creek Amphitheater, an evening that organizers Variety Entertainment and Tia Culver PR are now recapping publicly. Following the concert, the organizers thanked attendees, VIPs, media and partners for their presence and support of the R&B performance.

Variety Entertainment and Tia Culver PR extended thanks to everyone who came out for the evening with Babyface featuring special guest Chanté Moore at Wolf Creek Amphitheater.

From the performances and R&B classics to the energy throughout the amphitheater, organizers said attendees helped make the event special.

Guests, VIPs, media, partners, supporters and everyone who purchased a ticket were thanked for being part of the evening of music and entertainment.

Babyface featuring Chanté Moore | Wolf Creek Amphitheater | August 9, 2026

Official photos from the Babyface and Chanté Moore performance at Wolf Creek Amphitheater have been made available for attendees to view and share. Variety Entertainment continues to present live R&B programming at the Atlanta venue.

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