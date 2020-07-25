BUZZKILL NEW JERSEY is Now Available to Purchase on Amazon

The film is the winner of the Fangoria Magazine Special Prize Award at New Jersey Horror Con Film Festival.

Buzzkill New Jersey is an independent film from Joe Vrola Projects. The film and story have become very popular in New Jersey because of the film's website, which contains all the film's trailers, character information and the Director's Post, which is a blog from director Joe Vrola that features Jersey Devil Origins, Buzzkill Movie Trivia, Local New Jersey Ghost Stories, Motion Picture Reviews and more.

Check it all out on www.buzzkillnj.com.

The cast of the film includes Emelia Brawn, Joe Vrola, Yuval David, Joanna Fannizza, Josh Adwar, and Rachel Arac.

To RENT OR BUY the film, visit Amazon.

Synopsis

The JERSEY SHORE is known for being a summertime mirage in an otherwise hectic and fast-paced state. The beaches are beautiful and the sunrises are an artist's Holy Grail. Every year, millions from neighboring cities flock to cash in on a bit of local island paradise.

​Jack Cuomo and his friends are hosting an annual 4th of July house party at Jack's beach house. What they aren't counting on, is an unwelcome party crasher that they all thought was just a local urban legend.

Trailers

Promo Video Photos Social Media

Buzzkill New Jersey is on Twitter, Facebook, Insta, YouTube, Tumblr and TikTok.

Joe Vrola's TikTok channel (@Savnjack) tells the prequel story of Jack and Savannah, who move into an apartment they believe is haunted. They have over 5 million views and 55 thousand followers.

Reviews

"Expertly captures the feeling of the Jersey Shore." - Kristin Roche, singer/songwriter

"We created the Special Prize Award for Buzzkill New Jersey because it was our favorite." - Fangoria Magazine

"Very entertaining!" - Will Leahey, Barstool Sports

