BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July

“Buried in the Backyard” will premiere on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. 

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Oxygen True Crime, the home for high-quality crime programming, will debut the fifth season of “Buried in the Backyard” on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. 

“Buried in the Backyard” unearths stories of homicide victims left hidden underground in idyllic places where their unsuspected killers never anticipated discovery. Lush backyards, warm sandy beaches, forests that awe nature lovers and picturesque winter wonderlands are often seen as safe havens to be enjoyed by all.

However, there are times these pleasant spaces harbor horrific secrets lurking just below the surface.    

“Buried in the Backyard” is produced by Renegade 83, an Entertainment One Company, with David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Bob Kusbit, and Billie Speer serving as executive producers. Bobby Munster will co-executive produce.  

COMING UP THIS SEASON  

The series is reaching new depths this season with themed episodes, including “Buried in the Backyard,” “Buried in the Woods,” “Buried in the Sand” and, for the first time, “Buried in the Snow.”  

When a Michigan mother disappears on an afternoon walk, investigators pin all hope on their sole eyewitness, her 10-year-old son. He’s the only viable witness to coax crucial details via hypnosis. 

After a successful Arizona businesswoman disappears on a holiday shopping trip, a psychic’s visions reveal the cunning scheme of a ruthless con man.  

When roommates discover a body hidden inside a garden ornament, a prison pen pal correspondence leads to the killer.  

The disappearance of a widower from his California home has investigators getting caught up in a federal investigation involving the infamous hunt for skyjacker D.B. Cooper.  

In a special two-hour finale, two Colorado women vanish in a deadly winter storm and an almost 40-year search for the killer leads investigators to a harrowing rescue.   

ABOUT OXYGEN TRUE CRIME  

Oxygen True Crime is a multiplatform crime destination for women. Oxygen True Crime remains one of the fastest-growing cable entertainment networks with popular original programming, including the flagship “Snapped” franchise, “Cold Justice,” “Injustice with Nancy Grace” and breakout event series such as “Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little,” “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project” and “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered.”

The network’s digital platform continues to reign as the #1 website dedicated to true crime, and in 2022 the network had its best year in primetime in eight years. Oxygen True Crime’s over-the-air platform recently launched in select US markets.

Oxygen True Crime is part of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Entertainment portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.



