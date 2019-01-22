BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL Comes to Cinemas on January 26 Only

International superstar BOY BAND BTS will bring the group's mega-hit "Love Yourself" world tour to cinemas across the U.S. with "BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL." Filmed live at BTS' sold-out Seoul Olympic Stadium "Love Yourself" concert, this event delivers not only an intimate look of the full concert set list, but also the energy of BTS and the members' dedication to their artistry. This landmark event will unite fans in 95 countries around the world in celebrating the band's unprecedented international fame.



Due to popular demand, some theater locations are selling out. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of the event date to ensure they will be able to attend this exclusive in-cinema event.

Fathom Events and Pathé Live present the film on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets for "BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL" are available online at www.FathomEvents.com or LoveYourselfinSeoul.Film and at participating theater box offices. The event will also be available for viewing in eight ScreenX equipped movie theaters across the country (for more information, check your local listings).

