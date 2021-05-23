BTS, The Weeknd, Pop Smoke, and More Take Home Off-Air 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Ahead of tonight's "2021 Billboard Music Awards", dick clark productions and NBC announced the night's first group of winners, celebrating music's biggest chart toppers and some of today's most accomplished artists. Coming in with the most nods this year with 16, The Weeknd leads the winners circle, already collecting seven trophies. The remaining winners will be announced TONIGHT when Nick Jonas hosts the BBMAs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

The list of off-air winners was revealed this morning on the BBMAs Instagram Live hosted by Matthew Hoffman. Pop Smoke, who received record-breaking posthumous recognition as a finalist in 10 categories, dominated four of those categories, while Gabby Barrett, a first-time finalist and the female artist contending in the most categories this year, claimed two awards.

Tonight's "2021 Billboard Music Awards" promises to be an epic night, featuring collaborations and special performances from some of today's top artists including AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled featuring H.E.R. and Migos, Doja Cat & SZA, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jonas Brothers with Marshmello, Karol G, The Weeknd, and twenty one pilots. To celebrate its 30th Anniversary, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will present an uplifting performance of "Optimistic" from Sounds of Blackness ft. Ann Nesby from Paisley Park in Minneapolis.

ICON Award recipient P!NK will deliver a daring, showstopping performance that will take viewers' breath away. Drake, who holds the title for most Billboard Music Award wins of all time, will receive the Artist of the Decade Award. Houston-based rapper and social activist Trae Tha Truth will receive the second annual Change Maker Award for his unwavering dedication to fighting for, and delivering, social and medical equity in his community.

See below for the complete list of winners announced:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen*

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen*

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Latin Male Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd "After Hours"

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon"

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"*

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly "Tickets to My Downfall"

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny "YHLQMDLG"

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga "Chromatica"

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood "My Gift"

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music "Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1"

SONG AWARDS

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett "I Hope"

Top Rock Song: AJR "Bang!"

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dákiti"

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake "Graves Into Gardens"

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott "Wash Us In The Blood"

